Where to Find the Catching Charm in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Catching Charm allows players in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl to increase the rate n which they capture new Pokémon during their travels, as the item increases the rate at which they can land critical captures during their battles through the land of Sinnoh, making the goal of completing their National Pokédex’s way easier. With that said, we will now tell you where to find the Catching Charm in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Pokemon BDSP Catching Charm Location

You can find the item in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Valor Lakefront, but only after defeating the Elite Four and completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. Once you complete the Pokédex, you just need to head to the house located northwest of the area and enter. Once inside, talk to an NPC called Game Director, which will be right to a Gengar. Talking to him will prompt him to give you the Catching Charm.

To recap here’s where you can find the Catching Charm in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four.

Complete the Sinnoh Pokédex.

Go to Valor Lakefront, located north of Route 213.

Go to the house located northwest.

Talk to the Game Director to get the Catching Charm.

The item will be a great help in your quest to get all the Pokémon in the National Pokédex. You can unlock the National Pokédex by paying a visit to Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.