Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are fairly linear games, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t optional quests and activities during the journey. A woman in the Valor Lakefront is missing a Suite Key, and you can find it and return it for a decent reward. The reward isn’t as huge as an Evolution Stone or a Mysterious Shard, but it’s still an okay payment for a task that doesn’t require much effort. Unlike the Works Key for Valley Windworks, this item isn’t required to progress through the game, but it’s still worth finding. Here’s where to find the Suite Key in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon BDSP Suite Key Location

To begin this quest, you need to find the woman in front of the suite at the Valor Lakefront. She’ll tell you that she thought she left the key at the reception building, which is a great place to begin your search. The building is to the south of the woman who lost the key.

The Valor Lakefront Suite Key is unlike most other items in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl because it does not appear as a Pokeball in the overworld. Instead, the item is completely invisible. The only way to find it is to press the A button in the right spot.

Walk south of the woman toward the reception building. Instead of heading inside, position yourself in front of the short staircase that leads to the left. The Suite Key is on the ground in front of the stairs. Again, this item is invisible, so you’ll just have to press the A button and hope you get lucky. You can see the exact location in the video below.

This is a strange side quest since the key is literally invisible, but thankfully, the area where you can press the A button is quite large. The game doesn’t tell you that you can find items this way though, so it’s a frustrating solution for players that don’t already know that. After you find the key, head back to the blonde woman and return it for a reward.

She’ll hand over a Lava Cookie as a reward. This is a unique item that will cure a Pokemon of multiple status effects, including Burn, Confusion, Freeze, Poison, and Sleep. It’s incredibly useful, but it only has one use. There are plenty of other useful items that you can find on your adventure, however, so don’t be afraid to use the Lava Cookie when you need to.

