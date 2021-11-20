How to Get Mysterious Shard S and L in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

How to obtain the Mysterious Shards needed to catch Legendary Pokémon

November 20th, 2021 by Thomas Cunliffe

BDSP-Mysterious-Shards

Mysterious Shard S and Mysterious Shard L in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are incredibly rare items that are needed to unlock Slates and, in turn, powerful Legendary Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to get your hands on Mysterious Shard S and Mysterious Shard L in Pokémon BDSP.

How to Get Mysterious Shard S and L in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Both Mysterious Shard S and Mysterious Shard L are found via digging in the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s important to note that they can only be found after defeating the Elite Four, obtaining the National Pokédex and accessing Ramanas Park

To find Mysterious Shards, enter the Grand Underground by using the ‘Explorer Kit’ Key Item. Traverse around the Grand Underground while keeping an eye on your minimap in the top-right corner. Any orange circles on the map are sites that are able to be dug in. Press the ‘R’ button to scan the area and look for the sparkles on the walls; interact with them by pressing the ‘A’ button in front of them to start digging.

Tap the area with the touchscreen in handheld mode, or select a title with the cursor and press a, to dig with the pickaxe. Every tap will break the wall slightly, which is indicated by the crack at the top of the screen. When the crack reaches the other side, the wall will topple and can no longer be excavated. You can also press the ‘R’ button to change to a sledgehammer, which digs in a cross shape, instead of digging an individual tile.

BDSP-digging-1

As you dig, you will start to notice objects beneath the rock and soil; dig these out completely to obtain them after the wall topples or all valuables have been found. Do not dig around the iron plates, as they are unobtainable and break the wall further. Mysterious Shard S and Mysterious Shard L are distinct looking pink shards with a yellow star in the center and are both rare finds. Mysterious Shard L is larger and rarer than Mysterious Shard S.

There is no specific trick to getting obtaining either Mysterious Shard, so you will just have to keep digging until you find the amount necessary for the slate you are trying to create. We recommend playing online, as digging in the same sites as other players spawn rarer items. These sites are indicated by large, white flashes on walls.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now for Nintendo Switch.

