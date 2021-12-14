Pokémon BDSP: How to Complete Your Pokédex

The Pokedex is the trusty electronic encyclopedia that you bring on each adventure in every mainline Pokemon game. Every time you encounter a new Pokemon or catch it, a new entry is added into the Pokedex. It becomes an indicator of sorts for how many Pokemon you have encountered. In later games, it’s an indicator of increasing your trainer card rank as well as unlocking nifty items along the way. Here is how to complete your Pokedex in Pokemon BDSP.

How to complete your Pokedex in Pokemon BDSP

There are two Pokedexes you earn while exploring the Sinnoh region. The first one you get is early on in the game called the Sinnoh Dex. It’s the more important one you’ll need to finish as it unlocks a lot more to the post-game upon completion.

There are 150 (151 if you include Manaphy, but it isn’t needed) entries you’ll need to fill. Luckily, you do not have to catch and own all 150 in this Pokedex. All you need to do is encounter a Pokemon and get their first-time entry. To easily unlock this, you should not skip any trainer battles as you collect gym badges and make your way to the Elite Four.

In doing so, the trainers will have all sorts of Pokemon that will count towards these entries. Your rivals like Lucas/Dawn and Barry will help fill in the entries for starter Pokemon.

If you are playing Pokemon Shining Pearl and are missing Dialga’s entry, you can actually fulfill that by visiting the Elder at Celestic Town. She will tell you that there was another entity at Mt. Coronet and shows you a picture of Dialga. Of course, if you are on Brilliant Diamond, she’ll show you Palkia instead.

For other difficult entries, common ones that people may have missed are the following and their locations:

How to complete the National Pokedex

This one is a harder task. Unlike completing your Sinnoh Dex, a completed National Dex means that you have caught all 493 Pokemon, including those that are unobtainable at this time. In doing so, you will be able to earn the Shiny Charm.

This item dramatically increases your chances of encountering shiny Pokemon in the wild. Shiny Pokemon are a rarity that collectors look out for.

Luckily with the addition of the Grand Underground and its plethora of Pokemon to encounter, hitting that 493 mark will be much easier. The only barrier, of course, is getting those version-exclusive Pokemon.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.