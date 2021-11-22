Full Grand Underground Pokémon List in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon that spawn in the Grand Underground Hideaways can be powerful additions to your team in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, often being species that can’t be found in the overworld and/or are exclusive to your game version. We’ve put together a full list of every Pokémon that appears in Grand Underground Hideaways in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as the requirements for them to spawn.
Spacious Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Zubat
- Psyduck
- Machop
- Geodude
- Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond Only)
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Shinx
- Budew
- Pachirisu
- Buneary
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Magnemite
- Lickitung
- Rhyhorn
- Houndoom
- Swablu
- Absol
Strength Required
- Golbat
- Hoothoot
- Bibarel
- Chingling
- Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)
Defog Required
- Machoke
- Graveler
- Aipom
- Wingull
- Purugly (Shining Pearl only)
- Munchlax
Icicle Badge Required
- Pelipper
- Luxio
- Glameow (Shining Pearl only)
Waterfall Required
- Mantyke
National Pokédex Required
- Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Sandshrew (Shining Pearl only)
- Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)
- Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)
- Magnemite
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Krabby
- Voltorb
- Lickitung
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Tauros
- Sentret
- Furret
- Natu
- Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)
- Houndoom
- Tyrogue
- Miltank
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Skitty
- Swablu
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Absol
- Bagon (Shining Pearl only)
- Shelgon (Shining Pearl only)
Grassland Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Zubat
- Machop
- Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Wurmple
- Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)
- Roselia
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Shinx
- Budew
- Combee
- Cherubi
- Buneary
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)
- Absol
Strength Required
- Golbat
- Hoothoot
- Bibarel
- Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)
Defog Required
- Machoke
- Munchlax
- Purugly (Shining Pearl only)
Icicle Badge Required
- Luxio
- Glameow (Shining Pearl only)
National Pokédex Required
- Bulbasaur
- Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Weedle (Shining Pearl only)
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nidoran F
- Nidorina
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Paras
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)
- Tauros
- Chikorita
- Ledian
- Ariados
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Sunkern
- Pineco
- Shuckle
- Teddiursa (Shining Pearl)
- Tyrouge
- Miltank
- Treecko
- Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nuzleaf (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lotad (Shining Pearl only)
- Lombre (Shining Pearl only)
- Nincada
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Vibrava
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Seviper (Shining Pearl only)
- Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond)
- Tropius
- Absol
- Turtwig
Fountainspring Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Psyduck
- Bidoof
- Buizel
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Lickitung
- Togepi
- Ralts
- Swablu
Strength Required
- Hoothoot
- Barboach
- Bibarel
Defog Required
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Wingull
Icicle Badge Required
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Pelipper
- Gible
Waterfall Required
- Octillery
- Whiscash
- Gabite
- Mantyke
National Pokédex Required
- Squirtle
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)
- Farfetch’d
- Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Shellder
- Horsea
- Staryu
- Tauros
- Dratini
- Totodile
- Ledian
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Qwilfish
- Corsola
- Mudkip
- Lotad (Shining Pearl only)
- Lombre (shining Pearl only)
- Surkskit
- Carvanha
- Corpish
- Crawdaunt
- Clamperl
- Piplup
Grassland Caves Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Geodude
- Onix
- Skorupi
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Rhyhorn
- Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)
Strength Required
- Bronzor
Defog Required
- Graveler
- Hippopotas
National Pokédex Required
- Cubone (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Sandshrew (Shining Pearl only)
- Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)
- Cubone
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Tauros
- Sentret
- Furret
- Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Shuckle
- Phanpy
- Larvitar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pupitar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Zigzagoon
- Aron
- Lairon
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Baltoy
- Beldum
Volcanic Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Geodude
- Onix
- Skorupi
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Houndoom
- Magby (Shining Pearl only)
Strength Required
- Ponyta
Defog Required
- Graveler
National Pokédex Required
- Charmander
- Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)
- Cyndaquil
- Sentret
- Furret
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Magby (Shining Pearl only)
- Torchic
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Chimchar
Swampy Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Zubat
- Roselia
- Skorupi
- Croagunk
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Lickitung
- Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Swinub
Strength Required
- Golbat
- Babroach
Defog Required
- Wooper
- Quagsire
Icicle Badge Required
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
Waterfall Required
- Whiscash
National Pokédex Required
- Bulbasaur
- Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Weedle (Shining Pearl only)
- Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nidoran F
- Nidorino
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Paras
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Grimer
- Weezing
- Tangela
- Ledian
- Ariados
- Pineco
- Qwilfish
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Seviper (Shining Pearl only)
- Tropius
- Tangrowth
Dazzling Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Gastly
- Misdreavus (Shining Pearl only)
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Togepi
- Houndoom
- Smoochum
- Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Ralts
- Duskull
- Absol
Strength Required
- Meditite
- Chingling
- Bronzor
Defog Required
- Kadabra
- Girafarig
Icicle Badge Required
- Mr. Mime
National Pokédex Required
- Nidoran F
- Nidorina
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)
- Grimer
- Drowzee
- Krabby
- Voltorb
- Cubone
- Ditto
- Togepi
- Natu
- Wobbuffet
- Snubbull
- Houndoom
- Smoochum
- Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Mawile (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Sableye (Shining Pearl only)
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Seviper (Shining Pearl only)
- Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)
- Baltoy
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Absol
- Bagon (Shining Pearl)
- Shelgon (Shining Pearl)
Whiteout Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Machop
- Shinx
- Pachirisu
- Buneary
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Magnemite
- Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)
- Swinub
- Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Swablu
- Snorunt
- Glalie
Strength Required
- Meditite
Defog Required
- Machoke
- Munchlax
Icicle Badge Required
- Mr. Mime
- Sneasel
- Luxio
- Snover
National Pokédex Required
- Magnemite
- Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Tauros
- Sentret
- Furret
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Swinub
- Delibird
- Tyrogue
- Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Aron
- Lairon
- Swablu
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Beldum
Icy Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Buneary
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Magnemite
- Swinub
- Smoochum
- Swablu
- Snorunt
- Glalie
Strength Required
- Bronzor
Icicle Badge Required
- Mr. Mime
- Sneasel
- Snover
National Pokédex Required
- Magnemite
- Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Staryu
- Tauros
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Swinub
- Delibird
- Smoochum
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Aron
- Lairon
- Swablu
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Beldum
Riverbank Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List
No Requirements
- Psyduck
- Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Wurmple
- Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Budew
- Buizel
- Buneary
- Croagunk
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Lickitung
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)
Strength Required
- Hoothoot
- Barboach
- Bibarel
- Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)
Defog Required
- Wingull
- Purugly (Shining Pearl only)
- Munchlax
Icicle Badge Required
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Pelipper
- Glameow (Shining Pearl only)
- Gible
Waterfall Required
- Octillery
- Whiscash
- Gabite
- Mantyke
National Pokédex Required
- Bulbasaur
- Squirle
- Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Weedle (Shining Pearl only)
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nidoran F
- Nidorino
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)
- Shellder
- Cubone
- Horsea
- Staryu
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Diamond only)
- Tauros
- Chikorita
- Totodile
- Ledian
- Qwilfish
- Shuckle
- Corsola
- Tyrogue
- Treecko
- Mudkip
- Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nuzleat (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lotad (Shining Pearl only)
- Lombre (Shining Pearl only)
- Surskit
- Nincada
- Carvanha
- Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Clamperl
- Turtwig
- Piplup
Sandsear Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Onix
- Skorupi
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Rhydon
- Houndoom
- Magby (Shining Pearl only)
Strength Required
- Ponyta
Defog Required
- Hippopotas
National Pokédex Required
- Charmander
- Sandshrew (Shining Pearl only)
- Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)
- Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Cyndaquil
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Houndoom
- Magby (Shining Pearl only)
- Torchic
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Trapinch
- Chimchar
Still-Water Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Psyduck
- Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Wurmple
- Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Budew
- Buizel
- Buneary
- Croagunk
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Lickitung
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)
Strength Required
- Hoothoot
- Barboach
- Bibarel
- Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)
Defog Required
- Wingull
- Purugly (Shining Pearl only)
- Munchlax
Icicle Badge Required
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Pelipper
- Glameow (Shining Pearl only)
- Gible
Waterfall Required
- Octillery
- Whiscash
- Gabite
- Mantyke
National Pokédex Required
- Bulbasaur
- Squirle
- Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Weedle (Shining Pearl only)
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nidoran F
- Nidorino
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)
- Shellder
- Cubone
- Horsea
- Staryu
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Diamond only)
- Tauros
- Chikorita
- Totodile
- Ledian
- Qwilfish
- Shuckle
- Corsola
- Tyrogue
- Treecko
- Mudkip
- Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nuzleat (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lotad (Shining Pearl only)
- Lombre (Shining Pearl only)
- Surskit
- Nincada
- Carvanha
- Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Clamperl
- Turtwig
- Piplup
Sunlit Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Zubat
- Machop
- Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Wurmple
- Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)
- Roselia
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Shinx
- Budew
- Combee
- Cherubi
- Buneary
No Requirements (Rare Spawn)
- Rhyhorn
- Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)
Strength Required
- Golbat
- Hoothoot
- Bibarel
- Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)
Defog Required
- Machoke
- Purugly (Shining Pearl only)
- Munchlax
Icicle Badge Required
- Luxio
- Glameow (Shining Pearl)
National Pokédex Required
- Bulbasaur
- Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Weedle (Shining Pearl only)
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nidoran F
- Nidorina
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Paras
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)
- Tauros
- Chikorita
- Ledian
- Ariados
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Sunkern
- Pineco
- Shuckle
- Teddiursa (Shining Pearl)
- Tyrouge
- Miltank
- Treecko
- Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nuzleaf (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lotad (Shining Pearl only)
- Lombre (Shining Pearl only)
- Nincada
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Vibrava
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Seviper (Shining Pearl only)
- Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond)
- Tropius
- Absol
- Turtwig
Big Bluff Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List
No Requirements
- Geodude
- Onix
- Skorupi
No Requirements (Rare Spawns)
- Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)
- Absol
Strength Required
- Bronzor
Defog Required
- Graveler
- Hippopotas
National Pokédex Required
- Sandshrew (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)
- Cubone
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Tauros
- Sentret
- Furret
- Gligar (Brilliant Diamon0 only)
- Shuckle
- Phanpy
- Larvitar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Pupitar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Zigzagoon
- Aron
- Lairon
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Baltoy
- Beldum
Stargleam Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List
No Requirements
- Gastly
- Misdreavus (Shining Pearl)
No Requirements (Rare Spawns)
- Togepi
- Houndoom
- Smoochum
- Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Ralts
- Duskull
- Absol
Strength Required
- Meditite
- Chingling
- Bronzor
Defog Required
- Kadabra
- Girafarig
Icicle Badge Required
- Mr. Mime
National Pokédex Required
- Nidoran F
- Nidorina
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)
- Grimer
- Drowzee
- Krabby
- Voltorb
- Cubone
- Ditto
- Togepi
- Natu
- Wobbuffet
- Snubbull
- Houndoom
- Smoochum
- Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Mawile (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Sableye (Shining Pearl only)
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Seviper (Shining Pearl only)
- Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)
- Baltoy
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Absol
- Bagon (Shining Pearl only)
- Shelgon (Shining Pearl only)
Glacial Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List
No Requirements
- Buneary
No Requirements (Rare Spawns)
- Magnemite
- Teddiursa (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Swinub
- Smoochum
- Swablu
- Snorunt
- Glalie
Icicle Badge Required
- Mr. Mime
- Sneasel
- Snover
National Pokédex Required
- Magnemite
- Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Staryu
- Tauros
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Swinub
- Delibird
- Smoochum
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Aron
- Lairon
- Swablu
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealo
- Walrein
- Beldum
Bogsunk Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List
No Requirements
- Zubat
- Roselia
- Skorupi
- Croagunk
No Requirements (Rare Spawns)
- Lickitung
- Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Swinub
Strength Required
- Golbat
- Barboach
Defog Required
- Wooper
- Quagsire
Icicle Badge Required
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
Waterfall Required
- Whiscash
National Pokédex Required
- Bulbasaur
- Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Weedle (Shining Pearl only)
- Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Nidoran F
- Nidorino
- Nidoran M
- Nidorino
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Paras
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Grimer
- Weezing
- Tangela
- Ledian
- Ariados
- Pineco
- Qwilfish
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Seviper (Shining Pearl only)
- Tropius
- Tangrowth
Typhlo Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
No Requirements
- Geodude
- Onix
- Skorupi
No Requirements (Rare Spawns)
- Rhyhorn
- Houndoom
- Magby (Shining Pearl only)
Strength Required
- Ponyta
Defog Required
- Graveler
National Pokédex Required
- Charmander
- Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)
- Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)
- Cyndaquil
- Sentret
- Furret
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Magby (Shining Pearl only)
- Torchic
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Chimchar
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.