Full Grand Underground Pokémon List in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon that spawn in the Grand Underground Hideaways can be powerful additions to your team in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, often being species that can’t be found in the overworld and/or are exclusive to your game version. We’ve put together a full list of every Pokémon that appears in Grand Underground Hideaways in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as the requirements for them to spawn.

Spacious Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Zubat

Psyduck

Machop

Geodude

Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond Only)

Bidoof

Kricketot

Shinx

Budew

Pachirisu

Buneary

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Magnemite

Lickitung

Rhyhorn

Houndoom

Swablu

Absol

Strength Required

Golbat

Hoothoot

Bibarel

Chingling

Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)

Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)

Defog Required

Machoke

Graveler

Aipom

Wingull

Purugly (Shining Pearl only)

Munchlax

Icicle Badge Required

Pelipper

Luxio

Glameow (Shining Pearl only)

Waterfall Required

Mantyke

National Pokédex Required

Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)

Rattata

Raticate

Sandshrew (Shining Pearl only)

Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)

Oddish

Gloom

Venonat

Venomoth

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)

Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)

Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)

Magnemite

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Krabby

Voltorb

Lickitung

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Tauros

Sentret

Furret

Natu

Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)

Houndoom

Tyrogue

Miltank

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Skitty

Swablu

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Absol

Bagon (Shining Pearl only)

Shelgon (Shining Pearl only)

Grassland Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Zubat

Machop

Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)

Wurmple

Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)

Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)

Roselia

Bidoof

Kricketot

Shinx

Budew

Combee

Cherubi

Buneary

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)

Absol

Strength Required

Golbat

Hoothoot

Bibarel

Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)

Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)

Defog Required

Machoke

Munchlax

Purugly (Shining Pearl only)

Icicle Badge Required

Luxio

Glameow (Shining Pearl only)

National Pokédex Required

Bulbasaur

Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)

Weedle (Shining Pearl only)

Rattata

Raticate

Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nidoran F

Nidorina

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Oddish

Gloom

Paras

Venonat

Venomoth

Mankey

Primeape

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)

Tauros

Chikorita

Ledian

Ariados

Mareep

Flaaffy

Hoppip

Skiploom

Sunkern

Pineco

Shuckle

Teddiursa (Shining Pearl)

Tyrouge

Miltank

Treecko

Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nuzleaf (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lotad (Shining Pearl only)

Lombre (Shining Pearl only)

Nincada

Volbeat

Illumise

Vibrava

Cacnea

Cacturne

Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)

Seviper (Shining Pearl only)

Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond)

Tropius

Absol

Turtwig

Fountainspring Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Psyduck

Bidoof

Buizel

Shellos

Gastrodon

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Lickitung

Togepi

Ralts

Swablu

Strength Required

Hoothoot

Barboach

Bibarel

Defog Required

Wooper

Quagsire

Wingull

Icicle Badge Required

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Pelipper

Gible

Waterfall Required

Octillery

Whiscash

Gabite

Mantyke

National Pokédex Required

Squirtle

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)

Farfetch’d

Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)

Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)

Shellder

Horsea

Staryu

Tauros

Dratini

Totodile

Ledian

Chinchou

Lanturn

Qwilfish

Corsola

Mudkip

Lotad (Shining Pearl only)

Lombre (shining Pearl only)

Surkskit

Carvanha

Corpish

Crawdaunt

Clamperl

Piplup

Grassland Caves Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Geodude

Onix

Skorupi

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Rhyhorn

Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)

Strength Required

Bronzor

Defog Required

Graveler

Hippopotas

National Pokédex Required

Cubone (Brilliant Diamond only)

Sandshrew (Shining Pearl only)

Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)

Cubone

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Tauros

Sentret

Furret

Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Shuckle

Phanpy

Larvitar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pupitar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Zigzagoon

Aron

Lairon

Numel

Camerupt

Trapinch

Vibrava

Cacnea

Cacturne

Baltoy

Beldum

Volcanic Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Geodude

Onix

Skorupi

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Houndoom

Magby (Shining Pearl only)

Strength Required

Ponyta

Defog Required

Graveler

National Pokédex Required

Charmander

Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)

Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)

Cyndaquil

Sentret

Furret

Slugma

Magcargo

Magby (Shining Pearl only)

Torchic

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Chimchar

Swampy Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Zubat

Roselia

Skorupi

Croagunk

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Lickitung

Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Swinub

Strength Required

Golbat

Babroach

Defog Required

Wooper

Quagsire

Icicle Badge Required

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Waterfall Required

Whiscash

National Pokédex Required

Bulbasaur

Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)

Weedle (Shining Pearl only)

Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nidoran F

Nidorino

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Oddish

Gloom

Paras

Venonat

Venomoth

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Grimer

Weezing

Tangela

Ledian

Ariados

Pineco

Qwilfish

Cacnea

Cacturne

Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)

Seviper (Shining Pearl only)

Tropius

Tangrowth

Dazzling Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Gastly

Misdreavus (Shining Pearl only)

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Togepi

Houndoom

Smoochum

Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)

Ralts

Duskull

Absol

Strength Required

Meditite

Chingling

Bronzor

Defog Required

Kadabra

Girafarig

Icicle Badge Required

Mr. Mime

National Pokédex Required

Nidoran F

Nidorina

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)

Grimer

Drowzee

Krabby

Voltorb

Cubone

Ditto

Togepi

Natu

Wobbuffet

Snubbull

Houndoom

Smoochum

Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)

Poochyena

Mightyena

Ralts

Kirlia

Mawile (Brilliant Diamond only)

Sableye (Shining Pearl only)

Volbeat

Illumise

Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)

Seviper (Shining Pearl only)

Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)

Baltoy

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Absol

Bagon (Shining Pearl)

Shelgon (Shining Pearl)

Whiteout Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Machop

Shinx

Pachirisu

Buneary

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Magnemite

Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)

Swinub

Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)

Swablu

Snorunt

Glalie

Strength Required

Meditite

Defog Required

Machoke

Munchlax

Icicle Badge Required

Mr. Mime

Sneasel

Luxio

Snover

National Pokédex Required

Magnemite

Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)

Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)

Tauros

Sentret

Furret

Mareep

Flaaffy

Swinub

Delibird

Tyrogue

Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)

Aron

Lairon

Swablu

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Beldum

Icy Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Buneary

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Magnemite

Swinub

Smoochum

Swablu

Snorunt

Glalie

Strength Required

Bronzor

Icicle Badge Required

Mr. Mime

Sneasel

Snover

National Pokédex Required

Magnemite

Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)

Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)

Staryu

Tauros

Chinchou

Lanturn

Swinub

Delibird

Smoochum

Poochyena

Mightyena

Aron

Lairon

Swablu

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Beldum

Riverbank Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List

No Requirements

Psyduck

Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)

Wurmple

Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)

Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)

Bidoof

Kricketot

Budew

Buizel

Buneary

Croagunk

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Lickitung

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)

Strength Required

Hoothoot

Barboach

Bibarel

Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)

Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)

Defog Required

Wingull

Purugly (Shining Pearl only)

Munchlax

Icicle Badge Required

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Pelipper

Glameow (Shining Pearl only)

Gible

Waterfall Required

Octillery

Whiscash

Gabite

Mantyke

National Pokédex Required

Bulbasaur

Squirle

Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)

Weedle (Shining Pearl only)

Rattata

Raticate

Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nidoran F

Nidorino

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Oddish

Gloom

Venonat

Venomoth

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)

Shellder

Cubone

Horsea

Staryu

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Diamond only)

Tauros

Chikorita

Totodile

Ledian

Qwilfish

Shuckle

Corsola

Tyrogue

Treecko

Mudkip

Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nuzleat (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lotad (Shining Pearl only)

Lombre (Shining Pearl only)

Surskit

Nincada

Carvanha

Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond only)

Clamperl

Turtwig

Piplup

Sandsear Cave Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Onix

Skorupi

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Rhydon

Houndoom

Magby (Shining Pearl only)

Strength Required

Ponyta

Defog Required

Hippopotas

National Pokédex Required

Charmander

Sandshrew (Shining Pearl only)

Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)

Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)

Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Cyndaquil

Slugma

Magcargo

Houndoom

Magby (Shining Pearl only)

Torchic

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Trapinch

Chimchar

Still-Water Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Psyduck

Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)

Wurmple

Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)

Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)

Bidoof

Kricketot

Budew

Buizel

Buneary

Croagunk

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Lickitung

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)

Strength Required

Hoothoot

Barboach

Bibarel

Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)

Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)

Defog Required

Wingull

Purugly (Shining Pearl only)

Munchlax

Icicle Badge Required

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Pelipper

Glameow (Shining Pearl only)

Gible

Waterfall Required

Octillery

Whiscash

Gabite

Mantyke

National Pokédex Required

Bulbasaur

Squirle

Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)

Weedle (Shining Pearl only)

Rattata

Raticate

Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nidoran F

Nidorino

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Oddish

Gloom

Venonat

Venomoth

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)

Shellder

Cubone

Horsea

Staryu

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Diamond only)

Tauros

Chikorita

Totodile

Ledian

Qwilfish

Shuckle

Corsola

Tyrogue

Treecko

Mudkip

Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nuzleat (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lotad (Shining Pearl only)

Lombre (Shining Pearl only)

Surskit

Nincada

Carvanha

Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond only)

Clamperl

Turtwig

Piplup

Sunlit Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Zubat

Machop

Murkrow (Brilliant Diamond only)

Wurmple

Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond only)

Cascoon (Shining Pearl only)

Roselia

Bidoof

Kricketot

Shinx

Budew

Combee

Cherubi

Buneary

No Requirements (Rare Spawn)

Rhyhorn

Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Teddiursa (Shining Pearl only)

Strength Required

Golbat

Hoothoot

Bibarel

Stunky (Brilliant Diamond only)

Skuntank (Brilliant Diamond only)

Defog Required

Machoke

Purugly (Shining Pearl only)

Munchlax

Icicle Badge Required

Luxio

Glameow (Shining Pearl)

National Pokédex Required

Bulbasaur

Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)

Weedle (Shining Pearl only)

Rattata

Raticate

Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nidoran F

Nidorina

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Oddish

Gloom

Paras

Venonat

Venomoth

Mankey

Primeape

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)

Tauros

Chikorita

Ledian

Ariados

Mareep

Flaaffy

Hoppip

Skiploom

Sunkern

Pineco

Shuckle

Teddiursa (Shining Pearl)

Tyrouge

Miltank

Treecko

Seedot (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nuzleaf (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lotad (Shining Pearl only)

Lombre (Shining Pearl only)

Nincada

Volbeat

Illumise

Vibrava

Cacnea

Cacturne

Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)

Seviper (Shining Pearl only)

Kecleon (Brilliant Diamond)

Tropius

Absol

Turtwig

Big Bluff Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List

No Requirements

Geodude

Onix

Skorupi

No Requirements (Rare Spawns)

Scyther (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pinsir (Shining Pearl only)

Absol

Strength Required

Bronzor

Defog Required

Graveler

Hippopotas

National Pokédex Required

Sandshrew (Brilliant Diamond only)

Sandslash (Shining Pearl only)

Cubone

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Tauros

Sentret

Furret

Gligar (Brilliant Diamon0 only)

Shuckle

Phanpy

Larvitar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Pupitar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Zigzagoon

Aron

Lairon

Numel

Camerupt

Trapinch

Vibrava

Cacnea

Cacturne

Baltoy

Beldum

Stargleam Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List

No Requirements

Gastly

Misdreavus (Shining Pearl)

No Requirements (Rare Spawns)

Togepi

Houndoom

Smoochum

Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)

Ralts

Duskull

Absol

Strength Required

Meditite

Chingling

Bronzor

Defog Required

Kadabra

Girafarig

Icicle Badge Required

Mr. Mime

National Pokédex Required

Nidoran F

Nidorina

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Slowpoke (Shining Pearl only)

Grimer

Drowzee

Krabby

Voltorb

Cubone

Ditto

Togepi

Natu

Wobbuffet

Snubbull

Houndoom

Smoochum

Elekid (Brilliant Diamond only)

Poochyena

Mightyena

Ralts

Kirlia

Mawile (Brilliant Diamond only)

Sableye (Shining Pearl only)

Volbeat

Illumise

Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)

Seviper (Shining Pearl only)

Solrock (Brilliant Diamond only)

Lunatone (Shining Pearl only)

Baltoy

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Absol

Bagon (Shining Pearl only)

Shelgon (Shining Pearl only)

Glacial Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List

No Requirements

Buneary

No Requirements (Rare Spawns)

Magnemite

Teddiursa (Brilliant Diamond only)

Swinub

Smoochum

Swablu

Snorunt

Glalie

Icicle Badge Required

Mr. Mime

Sneasel

Snover

National Pokédex Required

Magnemite

Seel (Brilliant Diamond only)

Dewgong (Brilliant Diamond only)

Staryu

Tauros

Chinchou

Lanturn

Swinub

Delibird

Smoochum

Poochyena

Mightyena

Aron

Lairon

Swablu

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealo

Walrein

Beldum

Bogsunk Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List

No Requirements

Zubat

Roselia

Skorupi

Croagunk

No Requirements (Rare Spawns)

Lickitung

Gligar (Brilliant Diamond only)

Swinub

Strength Required

Golbat

Barboach

Defog Required

Wooper

Quagsire

Icicle Badge Required

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Waterfall Required

Whiscash

National Pokédex Required

Bulbasaur

Caterpie (Brilliant Diamond only)

Weedle (Shining Pearl only)

Ekans (Brilliant Diamond only)

Nidoran F

Nidorino

Nidoran M

Nidorino

Oddish

Gloom

Paras

Venonat

Venomoth

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Grimer

Weezing

Tangela

Ledian

Ariados

Pineco

Qwilfish

Cacnea

Cacturne

Zangoose (Brilliant Diamond only)

Seviper (Shining Pearl only)

Tropius

Tangrowth

Typhlo Cavern Grand Underground Pokémon List – Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

No Requirements

Geodude

Onix

Skorupi

No Requirements (Rare Spawns)

Rhyhorn

Houndoom

Magby (Shining Pearl only)

Strength Required

Ponyta

Defog Required

Graveler

National Pokédex Required

Charmander

Growlithe (Brilliant Diamond only)

Vulpix (Shining Pearl only)

Cyndaquil

Sentret

Furret

Slugma

Magcargo

Magby (Shining Pearl only)

Torchic

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Chimchar

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.