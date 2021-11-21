Pokemon BDSP Electirizer Location: How to Evolve Electabuzz into Electivire

Electivitre is a solid choice for an Electric-type Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl (BDSP), but evolving Electabuzz into Electivire with an Electirizer – try saying that three times fast – can prove to be a difficult task. In this guide, we will show you exactly where to find an Electirizer, so you can evolve your Electabuzz into the fierce Electivire.

Pokémon BDSP Electirizer Location

Unfortunately for Pokémon Shining Pearl players, the Electirizer can only be found in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. Pokémon Shining Pearl players instead get Magmortar and the Magmarizer.

Elekid in the Grand Underground have a 5% chance of holding an Electirizer, which is the item needed to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokémon BDSP. Elekid can be found in ‘Dazzling Cave’ areas, which are Pokémon Hideaways found everywhere in the Grand Underground, other than underneath Ramanas Park, Twinleaf Town, Canalave City (and joining routes) and Sunyshore CIty.

To boost your chance of finding Elekid, place statues of only Electric-type Pokémon in your Secret Base for a spawn bonus. You can also exit and re-enter a Dazzling Cave to reset the spawns until you find Elekid. To obtain the Electrizer needed to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokémon BDSP, you can use the move Thief to attempt to steal one from an Elekid. ‘Thief’ (TM46) can be found by using Cut east of the Galactic building in Eterna City and following the hidden path.

If you don’t have Thief handy, or you used your TM already, you can simply catch an Elekid and remove the Electrizer off of it, should it be holding one.

How to Evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokémon BDSP, you will need to attach the Electirizer to the Electabuzz you wish to evolve, and then trade with a friend. After the Electabuzz has been traded, it will evolve and your friend will need to trade it back. The Electirizer can only be used once, as it is consumed upon use when traded. Should you not have an Electabuzz yet; Elekid evolves into Electabuzz at Level 30.

You can trade friends online by pressing the ‘Y’ button in the overworld and joining a Union Room. Use the Local Room for in-person wireless communication, or the Global Room if you’re trading online, and create a Link Code for you and your friend to use. It’s important to note that using the Global Room and trading online requires an active subscription to Nintendo Online.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2021