In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, players can get a wide arrange of hidden moves which will allow you to surf waves, break rocks, and cut down trees standing on your way. With that said, we will now tell you how to get HM Cut on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get HM Cut in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To get HM Cut in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl you just need to head to Eterna City, upon your arrival in the city, Cynthia will talk to you and give you the HM. The thing is, you will only be able to use the move outside of battle after defeating Gardenia, the Gym leader of Eterna City. To defeat her, make sure to bring at least one Fire-type Pokémon since she will only use Grass Types during the battle. Her Pokémon will be around Lv.19-22. If you feel that you are under-leveled, check out our guide on the best ways to level up fast on both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To recap, here’s how to get and unlock HM Cut in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to Eterna City.

Talk to Cynthia.

Defeat Gardenia.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.