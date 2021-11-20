Where to Catch Gible and Garchomp in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out how to get both Gible and Garchomp in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 20th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Garchomp-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-Shining-Pearl

Among the many, and we mean many, types of Pokémon available on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Gible’s third evolution Garchomp is without a doubt one of the best. With that said we will now tell you where to catch Gible and how to get Gachomp in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. 

Where to Catch Gible in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find a Gible in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Wayward Cave. To get there, go to the Cycling Road located on Route 206. Once there, go left, use HM Cut to cut the trees in the way, and head north all the way where you will, after a while and a few obstacles, find the entrance to Wayward Cave. To enter, use HM Strength to destroy the obstacle booking your way. As you find yourself in the cave feel free to explore and battle, as there will be a chance that a Wild Gible will appear. To recap, here’s how to find Wayward Cave in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

  • Go to Route 206.
  • Enter the Cycling Road.
  • Head left and cut down the trees blocking your way.
  • Go north towards Wayward Cave.
  • Venture forward and battle until you find a Gible.

How to Get Garchomp

While there is not a certified way to get a Garchomp right away, players can get the Pokémon after leveling up their Gible to level 24 which will evolve him into a Gabite, and then leveling Gabite up to level 48 which will evolve him into a Garchomp. To get Garchomp as fast as possible don’t forget to check out the best ways to level up on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. 

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Cyndaquil Totodile Chikorita Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Where to Catch Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chikorita in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Among all Pokémon, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chikorita, the starters of generation two are among the best and most popular ones,...
Attack of the Fanboy
Gligar Gliscor Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Where to Catch Gligar and Gliscor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Check out where to catch Gligar and Gliscor in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
All Ramanas Park Slates Explained: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Enjoy a blast to Hoenn, Johto, and Kanto in Ramanas Park!
Attack of the Fanboy
Drifloon on Pokémon Go Background How to Catch Drifloon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Hurry before it flies away!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy