Where to Catch Gible and Garchomp in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among the many, and we mean many, types of Pokémon available on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Gible’s third evolution Garchomp is without a doubt one of the best. With that said we will now tell you where to catch Gible and how to get Gachomp in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Gible in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find a Gible in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Wayward Cave. To get there, go to the Cycling Road located on Route 206. Once there, go left, use HM Cut to cut the trees in the way, and head north all the way where you will, after a while and a few obstacles, find the entrance to Wayward Cave. To enter, use HM Strength to destroy the obstacle booking your way. As you find yourself in the cave feel free to explore and battle, as there will be a chance that a Wild Gible will appear. To recap, here’s how to find Wayward Cave in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to Route 206.

Enter the Cycling Road.

Head left and cut down the trees blocking your way.

Go north towards Wayward Cave.

Venture forward and battle until you find a Gible.

How to Get Garchomp

While there is not a certified way to get a Garchomp right away, players can get the Pokémon after leveling up their Gible to level 24 which will evolve him into a Gabite, and then leveling Gabite up to level 48 which will evolve him into a Garchomp. To get Garchomp as fast as possible don’t forget to check out the best ways to level up on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.