Where to Catch Feebas and Milotic in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among all the Pokémon available on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of the acclaimed 2006 Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Feebas is one that just as it did on the original titles, continues to elude those looking forward to adding its evolution, Milotic, to their squad. But do not fare, we will now tell you where to catch Feebas and how to evolve them into Milotic on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Feebas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Feebas can only be found in one area in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, which is on Mt. Coronet, more specifically on a lake located inside the mountain. Keep in mind that to be able to open a patch among the rocks you will have HM Strength. To reach the lake located on Mt. Coronet and catch Feebas, first, go to Route 211, located east of Celestic Town. Once there, go left until you arrive at Mt. Coronet’s entrance.

Once inside the mountain, open a patch among the rocks north of the entrance and continue forward until you reach a staircase. Go down the stairs, and you will find yourself in an open area featuring the hidden lake and the only place where a Feebas will spawn in the game. Use HM Defog to clear the view and HM Surf to go to the water. Once in the water, fish for Feebas. To recap, here’s how to get Feebas in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Get HM Strength.

Go to Route 211 and head east.

Find and enter Mt. Coronet.

Go north.

Go to the lake and use both HM Defog and HM Surf.

Fish until you encounter Feebas.

Battle and capture Feebas.

How to Evolve Feebas into Milotic

To evolve your Feebas into a Milotic in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl you must raise their Beatly to the maximum and then level them up, as doing that will prompt the evolution. You can raise your Pokémon Beauty Stat fast by giving them Dry Poffins. So keep that in mind.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.