While there are many transmog cosmetics available that you can equip to your character in Hogwarts Legacy, some items are hidden and can only be obtained from side quests. The authentic Historian robe is one of the secret cosmetics in-game, and unlocking it is part of an exciting adventure that will require some detective work to get the job done. Still, given the majestic and stunning appearance of this robe, it is well worth the effort to unlock. So, if you’re interested in getting your hands on this robe, ensure you know how to unlock the secret authentic Historian robe in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Unlock the Secret Authentic Historian Robe in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock the secret authentic Historian robe in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to get your hands on a treasure map from an NPC named Arthur Plumley. After a few hours into the main story quest, Professor Fig will send you an owl post with a message saying, “Come and see me. I’ve discovered something in the locket we found at Gringotts.”

Once you see that message, you need to fast travel to the Charms Classroom in the Astronomy wing. You will be able to come across Arthur Plumley just down the stairs on the left. Make sure to arrive by noon, or else he won’t be there.

When you interact with him, he’ll ask you to check out a map. The map doesn’t specifically tell you where to find it, as expected from a treasure map. Instead, you will be given pictures as clues.

From the Charms Classroom, drop down three levels, then take the stairs down to the main hall, where you can see the rhinoceros skeleton, as pictured on the map. From here, you need to take the stairs down again and head to the courtyard door outside.

Once outside, head to the door next to a large tree near the fountain. When you are inside the building, take the stairs by one level until you can see the final clue of the treasure map: a painting of a house on a snowy night. Finally, perform Accio spell on the portrait to open up a secret doorway that will lead you to a chest.

Opening the chest will guarantee that you get the authentic Historian robe. After getting your robe, remember to report back to Arthur to finish this side quest and get 180 XP. Good luck!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023