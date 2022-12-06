How to Upgrade God of War to PS5 Edition?

Have you recently purchased a PS5 and have been playing God of War Ragnarok? The good news is that if you originally got the PlayStation 4 version, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 edition without purchasing the game for the total price. Although that is true, you are still required to pay 10 dollars considering PlayStation 5 games cost more money to make than what it costs to make the Playstation 4 games. This guide will walk you through upgrading your old God of War Ragnarok edition to experience the next-generation version.

How to Upgrade God of War to the PlayStation 5 Version?

To upgrade the PlayStation 4 God of War, you must head to the PlayStation Store on your PlayStation 5 console. Here you can type in God of War Ragnarok and click on the version that shows the PS5 logo under the game’s title. Click on it to be brought to the next page that will provide you with the option to “upgrade to the PS5 version,” presented on the right-hand side. It is easy to know you are at the right place when you see the 10-dollar price tag instead of the regular 70-dollar price.

If you have a physical copy, you must ensure that your disk is inserted into your PlayStation 5 console. Highlight the God of War app and hit down on the d-pad, which will bring you to the Playstation Store. On the right-hand side, you will see an option for the PS5 upgrade, click on it and pay the 10-dollar fee and you are good to go for installation.

If you are still determining which version you currently have, there is a way to figure this out. Move your cursor over to the God of War Ragnarok app, and a pop-up will appear, letting you know your current version of your game. If it just says God of War Ragnarok, then you have the PS5 version, but if it says God of War Ragnarok | PS4, then you have the previous generation game.

God of War Ragnarok looks stunning on the newer generation console. Make sure you use the photo mode once you upgrade it to capture the power of the PlayStation 5!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022