Genshin Impact players are keeping up with all of the latest content releases as always and loving experiencing everything that is on offer. Along with existing fans, new players are of course also taking the plunge into the lands that are excitedly waiting for them. They will no doubt be trying to decide what character they most want to play as while also beginning to get to grips with all of the characters and their playstyles. Furthermore, some players may be wondering how to utilize the Elemental Sight feature and this guide article will take you through the process of how to use elemental sight in Genshin Impact.

Using Elemental Sight in Genshin Impact

The elemental sight in Genshin Impact acts as a feature that allows players to see elemental trails and also some things that can be interacted with among much more. It effectively acts as a kind of Eagle Vision from Assassins Creed but of course in a unique way. Many players will use this feature on an extremely frequent basis so newer players will be wanting to know how to actually use it.

In order to activate the feature, there are a few ways depending on what platform you play on. If you are playing on a console, you can use Elemental Sight by holding the left bumper (L1) and then d-pad left. Further, if you are on a PC then you just have to hold the middle mouse scroll wheel instead. For mobile players, tap on the eye icon next to the mini-map and you will have activated Elemental Sight. You are now prepared to take on everything that Genshin Impact has for you. Time to make use of the Elemental Sight within the world!

Genshin Impact is available now and playable on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Android, and IOS.