Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first hours of Pikmin 4 pile many new gameplay mechanics onto the player, so it’s easy to forget what tools you have when the game starts throwing more challenging puzzles at you. One of the game’s most helpful new additions is Items, which can be lifesavers in certain situations. Here’s how to make and use items in Pikmin 4.

How to Use Items in Pikmin 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Items in Pikmin 4 are helpful tools with a wide variety of uses. Some, like the Emergency Kit and the Scrummy Bone, can heal the player and their canine companion Oatchi in a pinch. Others, like PikPik Carrots and Bomb Rocks, are offense-oriented implements that can distract, harm, and even kill enemies. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use items until Day 3 at the earliest.

To unlock the ability to use items, you must explore the first sections of Pikmin 4’s first level, Sun-Speckled Terrace. Once you’ve completed Last-Frost Cavern and rescued the Ranger Corps’ resident scientist, Russ, Oachi will grow bigger and gain the ability to learn new skills. Once the captain has upgraded one of Oactchi’s abilities, she will reward you with a Scrummy Bone and teach you how to use items.

Related: How to Rewind Time in Pikmin 4

If you want to use an item in Pikmin 4, hold the Y button and scroll to the “Pack” option. This will open a menu showing you all the items you have at your disposal. From here, highlight which item you want to use and press Y again to use it. Items will disappear after you use them, so try and wait until you you you need to use one and stock up on any items you find yourself using frequently.

To get new Items, you have to talk to Russ and give him Raw Materials he can use to create items for you. Raw Materials are also used to purchase Gear, which are upgrades that permanently enhance your character by giving them new abilities. I recommend using your Raw Materials to buy Gear, but you should at least experiment with items to see if the immediate benefits they provide complement your play style.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023