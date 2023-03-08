How to Use No Man’s Sky Save Editor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you play No Man’s Sky like a true space explorer, you know how frustrating things can be when you’re trying to set your foot on every beautiful planet. With every warp jump, your ship parts break, and there’s also a horrifying chance that you don’t have enough resources to even power up your ship when stuck on a barren planet. Fortunately, there’s a great tool available to help you out in situations like this: No Man’s Sky Save Editor. This application allows you to make changes to your saved game data, giving you the power to customize your experience with the game.

The No Man’s Sky Save Editor Guide

The No Man’s Save Editor allows you to make changes to many different aspects of the game. You can recharge all your technologies, change the contents of your inventory, and even alter the number of resources you have. You can also modify the layout of your bases, manage your fleet, and so much more.

Of course, you should always make sure to create a backup of your save file before you make any changes with the Save Editor, just in case something goes wrong. Here’s how you can set it up.

First, you’ll need to download the program, which is available for free. Once downloaded, use WinRAR or WinZip to extract the file to an empty folder in your computer. Next, run the bat file or the jar file. Locate your most recent save file. Generally, it should be found in C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\HelloGames\NMS\DefaultUser. Now you can edit various things in your save file using the No Man’s Sky Save Editor.

That’s all it takes to use the No Man’s Sky Save Editor. This application has an easy to use UI, so you shouldn’t have a problem altering things in your save file. It’s definitely a lifesaver if you’re fed up of having to grind for things as it will allow you to be more focused on whatever you want to do in the game. Just remember to backup your previous save file first, and you should be good to go.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023