How to Unlock the Utopia Speeder Starship in No Man’s Sky

No Mans Sky has recently got an update called “The Fractal Update,” and the opportunity to unlock a new ship comes with it. The Utopia Speeder is a unique-looking ship that players can compare to the Star Wars series, and fans of the game will want to get their hands on it as soon as possible. This guide will walk you through how to get your hands on this ship so you can explore space in style.

How to Find the Utopia Speeder in No Man’s Sky

To unlock the Utopia Speeder, players must complete the new expedition called “Utopia.” That seems simple enough, but the catch is that you must complete this within six weeks as it is a limited-time offer. The good news is that the quest should take a few hours, giving you plenty of time.

Players can access the Utopia expedition by starting a new game and selecting “Community Expedition” in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Once you complete this expedition, it is possible to unlock the Utopia Speeder for all saves, allowing you to carry it to your other playthroughs.

How to Bring the Utopia Speeder to All Saves

After completing the Utopia expedition, you can bring your new Utopia Speeder to different saved files by going to the Space Anomaly. You can find the Space Anomaly after the game’s initial tutorial when Nada calls you. Once this visit is done, you can spawn Space Anomaly, a mobile space station, in space.

At the Space Anomaly, you must speak to the robot at the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion. When talking to the robot, click on “Collect Expedition Rewards.” Here you can buy the Utopia Speeder for your other saves now that you have completed the Utopia expedition. It will cost you a whopping 14,000 Nanites.

While you are here, make sure to collect the other rewards you deserve for completing the Utopia Expedition within the six-week time frame.

