What Is The Level Cap in No Man’s Sky?

As you journey through galaxies unknown in the vast world of No Man’s Sky, you’ll work toward colonizing unique planets and growing yourself along the way. You’ll be able to level up your character, but not in the typical sense of increasing your character’s stats or the like.

In No Man’s Sky, you’ll be working towards increasing your inventory space, allowing you to bring home a few extra trinkets from your journey into the unknown. Let’s find out what that has been brought up to, as you take off into the newest update that the game has put out! Here’s what your maximum level cap looks like in No Man’s Sky!

What Is A Level Cap in No Man’s Sky?

As you unlock and craft new weapons and ships, you’ll be able to increase their levels. This will allow you to utilize their unique properties to new extents, so you’ll be able to defend yourself while you’re searching for rare materials across these massive worlds. You’ll be able to create and craft different items up to an S-Rank, which will mean that they’re at the top of your class.

If you’re planning on creating a squadron, you’ll need to make sure that you’re able to grab as many pieces of gear as possible. That’s where knowing about the inventory space is key, so you’ll be able to store away as many materials as possible on your journey through these wild worlds.

When it comes to leveling up your character, per se, you’ll be able to work towards unlocking new inventory space. This will let you grab more materials before you need to stash them away, and with the newest 4.0 – Waypoint update, you’ll be able to stash away 30 pieces in your inventory. This number does seem to grow with updates, so you may be able to hold even more in the future!

Making sure that you’re ready to explore the galaxy alongside your friends can help you get the most out of your time with No Man’s Sky. Being able to play with your friends, no matter the platform is something awe-inspiring. Exploring the unclaimed and untamed galaxy is something that will stick with you for life, so make sure that you’re prepared by checking into our No Man’s Sky Guide Section.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.