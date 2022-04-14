No Man’s Sky Outlaws: How To Create A Squadron

No Man’s Sky Outlaws has just been released and players have been diving back into the experience to offer everything that the update brings for players. From Outlaw Stations to improved ship combat, there is something for everyone with the update! Even further, you can now recruit ‘wingmen’ and form squadrons for traveling with and assisting in space combat where they will warp to you when you are about to start space combat. This guide article will take you through the process of how to create a squadron in No Man’s Sky.

How To Create A Squadron In No Man’s Sky

It should be noted that the Squadron will be NPC pilots and not real players for this functionality, however, they can even be trained throughout the experience. You will be recruiting the NPC pilots in order to start forming a squadron for whatever space combat you plan to utilize them for.

In order to create a squadron, you will simply have to find the roaming NPC pilots across the universe which can be recruited. There will be a plentiful amount of them to find and once you have recruited them you can then have them warp to you in space combat or otherwise. The system certainly brings a lot of new opportunities for players who want to travel with other NPC’s. You can even summon them to fly in formation with you at any time also.

With all of the recent patches, it is excellent to note that the Outlaw update brings a host of new features that players will be enjoying for a long time. With the Nintendo Switch version of No Man’s Sky arriving soon, this is certainly a great addition to the game and while you are hunting for roaming pilots, you can experience everything else that the update has to offer.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.