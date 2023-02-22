Image: Hello Games

No Man’s Sky Update 4.1 Fractal is out now. It brings a huge content update, including a new expedition, a new starship, a catalog of your most incredible discoveries, many quality-of-life and accessibility improvements, gyroscopic control support, full PlayStation VR2 support, and much more.

This overhaul to No Man’s Sky provides much-needed improvements and additional content to keep you busy for some time. There is something for everyone with this patch, and regardless of the platform you are playing on, you will benefit from it. Here is everything you need to know on why No Man’s Sky Update 4.1 Fractal Patch Notes are very exciting.

No Man’s Sky Fractal: Introducing Update 4.1

Image: Hello Games

No Man’s Sky Update 4.1 Fractal brings a ton of new content that changes how you see and play the game forever. Fans praise the developers for sticking with the game and releasing unique new content and fixes. Even more impressive is that the developers promised additional content to follow, which means you can expect to enjoy the game for a long time.

Utopia Expedition

The once-affluent system of Bakkin has fallen into decay: trade routes halted, the Space Station abandoned and rotting, and intelligent lifeforms departed. Anomalous solar activity prevents the crafting of items beyond the shelter of a planetary base. Thankfully, the generous Utopia Foundation is coordinating a grand reconstruction project for the good of all. Join the collaborative habitation team and settler, and help make Bakkin beautiful and productive!

Utopia Speeder Starship

Complete the entire program of Utopia Foundation assignments to receive the exclusive Utopia Speeder starship. This versatile craft is plated with radiation-resistant armor and engineered with an aerodynamic profile for agility during atmospheric flight.

Wonderous Discoveries

The ability to track and view your discoveries in a catalog is a completionist’s dream and gives you a sense of accomplishment. Browse through your most impressive and bizarre discoveries in the new Wonders section of the Catalogue. Then, explore an ever-evolving collection of souvenirs from your journey: from the enormous herbivorous creature to the most ancient tree to the planet’s most approaching paradise.

Improved HDR Lighting

Color grading for high dynamic range (HDR) displays has been completely reworked, bringing the hues and tones of the universe closer to the look of a standard dynamic range display while still being enhanced by the brilliant lights and intense shadows of HDR.

PlayStation VR2

If you were on the fence about purchasing a PlayStation VR2, this announcement is a game changer and a reason to buy it at launch. Launching with the new PSVR2 hardware, No Man’s Sky is a more immersive Virtual Reality experience than ever. Travelers can explore the universe in up to 4K resolution, pilot ships and wield Multi-Tools with the new ergonomic Sense controllers, and benefit from many gameplay and quality of life improvements.

Nexus Missions on Switch

Sign up at the Space Anomaly for the first time on Nintendo Switch to undertake challenging missions for Priest Entity Nada and Specialist Polo. The Nexus interface offers an ever-updating selection of missions at specific locations, ranging from discovery to combat to base building.

Every day, with a bonus at weekends, the Nexus offers a new mission rewarding Quicksilver. Polo’s Quicksilver Synthesis Companion will be pleased to exchange this special currency for a wide range of exotic collectibles.

For more information, check out the official page for No Man’s Sky Update 4.1 Fractal Patch Notes.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023