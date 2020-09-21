How to Use Xbox All Access to Pre-Order an Xbox Series X or Series S

The next-generation of Xbox consoles – the Series X and Series S – launch November 10th, and you can pre-order one tomorrow via the Xbox All Access program. Instead of paying the $300 for the Xbox Series S, or $500 for the Series X upfront, you can instead pay for your console monthly over the course of two years, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is included. It’s not a bad option for those of us a little strapped for cash thanks to the mayhem that’s been 2020, plus the baked in Xbox Game Pass means you won’t be starved for games to play. So, how do you pre-order an Xbox Series X or Series S with Xbox All Access?

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders via Xbox All Access go live September 22nd alongside traditional pre-orders.

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S can be pre-ordered via Xbox All Access at the same time traditional pre-orders go live. The list of vendors and regions does differ, however, so let’s break those down below:

United States (8AM PT): Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart (Target is included as a partner, and they have a page for it, but they are not officially listed for pre-orders)

Australia (8AM AEST): Telstra

Telstra New Zealand (8AM NZST): Spark

Spark UK (8AM BST): GAME and Smyths Toys

GAME and Smyths Toys Denmark (9AM CEST): Elgiganten

Elgiganten Finland (9AM CEST): Gigantti

Gigantti Norway (9AM CEST): Elkjøp

Elkjøp Sweden (9AM CEST): Elgiganten

Elgiganten Canada, France, Poland and South Korea: will be available at a later date before launch.

Xbox All Access pre-orders are more limited than the normal pre-orders, and you will have to pass a credit check to qualify. If you know this is how you want to pay off your brand new console then you’ll not only want to commit to it, but ensure your credit is at least serviceable. If you are unsure of whether or not you want to pay for the console monthly over two years, or don’t believe your credit is all that great then look into a more traditional pre-order.