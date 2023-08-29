How to View Enemy Health in Sea of Stars

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sea of Stars will let players battle against fearsome foes using miraculous magical abilities. It’s important to keep track of things in this action-centric RPG, but doing so might prove to be difficult. By default, it’s not possible to view enemy health in Sea of Stars, requiring an optional item that will show the strength of foes. Luckily, finding this item is not a difficult task — as long as players know where to look.

Where to Find the Abacus to View Enemy Health in Sea of Stars

The Abacus is a piece of equipment that will display enemy HP in the top-right corner of the screen during battles. This item is found as treasure on the overworld, meaning it’s entirely possible to miss out on it until getting the chance to return to the island. Luckily, it becomes accessible at a very noteworthy point, making it easy to keep track of. The Abacus becomes available after the lengthy flashback sequence at the game’s beginning, or around the time you get your third party member.

Once you’ve completed this sequence and finished up the cooking tutorial, you’ll see a save point just above your resting point. After this save point, you’ll be faced with a cliff on the right-hand side of your walkway. The left-hand side is where you’ll want to go instead, as that leads to a cave that some might find difficult to notice. After clearing the enemies inside and opening the lone treasure chest, the Abacus will be yours!

Though the Abacus can be equipped at the player’s discretion, it should be noted that the item will only display the health of regular enemies. Bosses will not be subject to its effects, leaving you blind to how much strength will be needed to take them down. You also don’t have to worry too much if you miss this one, as you can purchase another Abacus later in the Wind Tunnel Mines. It’s not necessary to get this item early, but it can still help with some tough fights before that point.

- This article was updated on August 29th, 2023