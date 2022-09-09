How to Watch the Charlie Puth Fortnite #iHeartLand Event

Fortnite is no stranger to having a colossal number of concerts making their way to the virtual world. Today there is going to be a very special event featuring Charlie Puth and players are frantically rushing to get prepared to view yet another well-known music artist’s take on the game that many people visit on a daily basis. This is going to be an iHeart Radio event which is a massive deal so expect a lot of attention from outwith the gaming statosphere tonight also. This guide article will take you over how to watch the Charlie Puth event in Fortnite.

Watching the #iHeartLand Charlie Puth Event in Fortnite

In order to watch the event in-game, you will need to visit a specific island. The island/map code that you will need is 6144-7573-9391, after you know the code, simply input it into the Island Code section of the main menu. You can find this by going to ‘Play’, ‘Creative’, and then you will observe a section relating to Island Codes that you can press to then enter the Island Code. Now that you are all ready to go, you can visit that Island when you are wanting to.

The event itself is starting tonight at 7PM ET so it’s not too far away. This means that if you are wanting to get a glimpse of another great event in Fortnite, you will want to make preparations for spending some time within the game tonight. There are even extra activities you can take part in and you can explore around the island a bit if you are wanting to. However, if you are unable to make it in person with your character to visit the event, it is highly likely that content creators will be broadcasting the event to others in some form or another. This means you will be able to still catch it before the event ends for players.

Fortnite is available at this very moment and can be played for free on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.