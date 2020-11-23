Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Best Ways to Level Up Fast

There’s only so much XP to go around in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, so it can be hard to level up your entire team when your roster continues to expand throughout the story. For the most part, you’ll earn enough experience for your main characters just by playing main missions, but there will be a few times where you’ll want to level up to prepare for a tough battle or bring a new recruit up to speed. There are multiple ways to level up in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, so you’ll want to make sure you’re spending time doing the right things.

Best Ways to Level Up Characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

There are three main ways of leveling up in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity other than playing through the story. Some of these are more efficient than others, but there may be prerequisites or costs that could prevent you from taking full advantage of them.

Military Training Camp

The Military Training Camp is the easiest and most straightforward way of leveling up. Here, you can pay to level up any of your characters. You cannot level up past the level of your strongest character, so if Link is your best character at level 32, you can’t pay to move anyone ahead of him. This service can get pretty costly at higher levels, but you should generally have enough rupees saved up to be able to afford a few levels.

Replaying Missions

If you’d rather save your rupees, you can always replay main missions to get some additional XP. Hands-on battle experience is the best way to make a character stronger, so just jump back into any of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s many missions with different characters to make the rest of your roster stronger. Link is usually required for most main missions, but you can swap him out with anyone on your team during a replay. If you’re trying to level up multiple characters, make sure to bring them along too.

Side Missions

Finally, side missions are a great way to level up if you want to save your rupees and don’t want to replay missions you’ve already completed. As you progress through the story, multiple side missions and challenges will appear on the map. Completing these will aid the people of Hyrule and help them better prepare for the incoming Calamity, and you will usually earn additional rewards and unlock new shops in the process. Some of these will even unlock new characters, so it’s best to not ignore new side quests when they pop up. You’ll know a side quest is important if you see the little guardian, Terrako, pointing at it on the map.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.