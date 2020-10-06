Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? Baldur’s Gate 3 recently launched in early access on PC and Google Stadia, letting fans jump into the game’s first act while it is still in active development. This release schedule mirrors that of Divinity Original Sin 2, Larian Studios’ last RPG, and that game made its way to consoles after it fully launched on PC. That game eventually came to consoles, so will Baldur’s Gate 3 ever come to Nintendo Switch? Larian’s latest RPG is targeting PC and Stadia only right now, but a console port isn’t entirely out of the question. Here’s everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3 on Nintendo Switch.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch?

A Nintendo Switch version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is incredibly unlikely. In an interview with Eurogamer, executive producer David Walgrave shut down the idea of PS4 and Xbox One ports due to power limitations, and if the game can’t run on those machines, it will be even harder to get the game on the Switch.

“We are focusing on PC and Stadia but that’s it,” Walgrave told Eurogamer. “I don’t think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There’s a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things.” Walgrave then went on to clarify that next-gen consoles like the PS5 could most likely handle the game, so console ports of Baldur’s Gate 3 could still happen. It would take a lot of optimization to get the game running on Nintendo’s hybrid machine though. “Maybe it could run,” said Walgrave, “but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn’t look as cool anymore.”

Larian’s last game, Divinity Original Sin 2, originally launched on PC in early access before coming to PS4 and Xbox One with the Definitive Edition release. The game then surprisingly came to Nintendo Switch in 2019, which shows that Larian does have some interest in Nintendo’s console. Performance heavy games like The Witcher 3 have also made their way to Switch, so there’s still hope for a potential Baldur’s Gate 3 port if Larian puts in the optimization work.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC and Google Stadia. The game is currently in early access with a full release planned after at least one year in early access development.