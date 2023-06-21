Is Crash Team Rumble Coming to PC? Answered

Image: Toys for Bob

Crash Team Rumble is a fast-paced online multiplayer game that features our favorite friends from the Crash Bandicoot series. Surprisingly, the game is fun and adds a fresh take on the long-running franchise. With the game’s recent release on consoles, players are left wondering whether or not the game will be coming on PC. We have the answer for you, as this article will cover if Crash Team Rumble is coming to PC.

Will Crash Team Rumble Release on PC?

At the time of writing, there are no plans for Crash Team Rumble to come to PC. Currently, the game is only available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. While this is true for now, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Crash Team Rumble won’t be coming to PC in the future — especially if we look at the series’ track record. Let’s review Toys for Bob past entries and how they can hint at a potential future PC release date.

In the past, Crash N. Sane Trilogy was initially released for the PlayStation 4 and then came to PC a year later. The exact release pattern occurred for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, where the game was first released on consoles and then appeared on PC later in the year. If the developers at Toys for Bob plan on following the same pattern, then there are high hopes that we could see Crash Team Rumble appear on PC in a year or so. Then again, this is just a prediction of past behavior and should be taken with a grain of salt.

If you want to stay current on all Crash Team Rumble information, follow the official Twitter account for Crash Bandicoot. This page is likely the first spot to provide information on the game’s future PC release date (if there is one), so keep an eye on it if you can’t wait to play.

- This article was updated on June 21st, 2023