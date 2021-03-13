Crash 4: All Next-Gen Differences on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a wide range of upgrades and enhancements that take advantage of the consoles’ more powerful hardware. Crash Bandicoot 4 originally launched last fall on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (check out our review here), and now the bandicoot is back on next-gen machines and Nintendo Switch. Although the game looked and ran great on those systems, Crash 4 really shines on the new consoles. Here are all the differences, enhancements, and upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS5 Upgrades

Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation 5 features the following enhancements.

4K resolution

60 FPS

Faster loading times

3D audio

DualSense adaptive trigger support

Activity Card support

On PS5, Crash 4 players can experience a native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, a notable upgrade over the last-gen version of the game. Loading times are much quicker on the next-gen version of the game, and it sounds better than ever before thanks to the PS5’s 3D audio functionality.

As for PS5 exclusive features, Crash 4 takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Neo Cortex’s DNA-changing blaster, Tawna’s Hookshot, and much more will utilize the triggers to provide a more immersive and engaging experience. Players will also be able to jump directly into specific levels from the system’s home screen thanks to Activity Card support.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Xbox Series X|S Upgrades

Crash Bandicoot 4 on Xbox Series X features the following enhancements.

4K resolution

60 FPS

Faster loading times

3D audio

On Xbox Series X, Crash 4 runs at a native 4K resolution at 60 FPS. Those playing the game on Xbox Series S will still get 60 FPS, but the game will run at a lower resolution and be upscaled to 4K. On both systems, loading times will be much quicker than they were on Xbox One, and the audio will be greatly improved as well.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A PC version is currently in development. For more information regarding the next-gen version of Crash 4, visit the official Activision site.