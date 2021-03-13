Crash 4: When is it Coming to PC?

When is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time coming to PC? The game released late last year on PS4 and Xbox One followed by a next-gen and Nintendo Switch release in March 2021, but when is the PC port coming out? The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game boast several improvements such as 4K resolution at 60 FPS, and PC players can expect to have many of the same upgrades. There will also be a handful of PC exclusive features that were also available in the PC port of the N. Sane Trilogy like ultrawide monitor support among other things. Here’s everything we know about the PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4 PC Release Date

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be released on PC on March 26, 2021. Similar to most other Activision titles, the game will be exclusively available on Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher. It will be priced at $40.

Even though the PC version of Crash 4 packs many of the same features as the version of the game that just released on next-gen consoles, the PC port will be cheaper than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. It costs the same amount as the newly released Nintendo Switch port, although the PC experience will be much better if you have the hardware for it.

In our Crash Bandicoot 4 PS5 review, we praised the upgraded resolution and framerate, saying “the game already had a new art style and game engine that was developed exclusively for this game, which looked great then and still does now. This new version though just improves it further with the crystal clear 4K resolution.” If you’re a PC player, there’s a lot of fun to be had with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and thankfully, the wait is almost over.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The PC version of the game will be released on March 26.