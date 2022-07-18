Is Dota 2 Down? Here’s how to check Dota 2 Server Status

If you were looking to get into a game of DOTA 2 with your friends, or against some randoms that you can showcase your skills, you may be having a hard time making that happen right now. It seems that this mega-popular MOBA is down for the count right now, with issues logging in and progressing even further.

If you’re looking to keep an eye on the server status for this game, we’ve got you covered, so you know when you’ll be able to get back into the action and start taking down your foes with your favorite champion. Here’s how to check into the server status for your favorite game!

Is DOTA 2 Down? Here’s How To Check Server Status

If you’re havig a hard time logging in, or even connecting to anything at all, there is a good chance that the server for DOTA 2 may be down. However, if you’d like to make sure, or even report an outage, you’ll be able to check into different sites like downdetector.com or Steamstat.us, which will show you all of the current outages that are being reported in your favorite titles, like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

If you’re looking to find first-hand experiences with the server outages, you can also check on sites like Twitter, where fans will be vocal about their favorite title being down for the count. If there is a large outage, the official @DOTA2 Twitter page may handle the notification, but if it’s a smaller outage, like what seems to be happening right now, it’s more word of mouth than official.

We are aware of the outages going on right now, we are working on repairing them as soon as possible. — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) May 25, 2020

These outages seem to be coming and going fairly quickly, but it’s not possible to say when things will be back up and running at their full potential. Keeping an eye on these sites will help you know when you can go back into the game issue free, so you can continue to game on without worry. If you’re a big fan of DOTA 2, make sure you’re checking into our DOTA 2 Section here on the site, where we cover all sorts of news about the game, including the most recent patch notes, and more!

DOTA 2 is available now on PC.