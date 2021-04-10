Update 7.29 has arrived for Dota 2 and there’s a huge list of changes that have been made to the game. Here’s the full list of changes and fixes that you’ll find in Patch 7.29 Update for Dota 2.

What you’ll find in this update for Dota 2 is a rebalancing for characters which will certainly shift the meta for the game. This update introduces a brand-new Dota 2 Hero in Dawnbreaker. This new character for Dota 2 is

Update 7.29 for Dota 2 released on April 9th, 2021.

Dota 2 Update 7.29 Patch Notes

General Updates and Fixes

Terrain updated with various changes

Added Water Power Rune. Spawns at both Power Rune locations only at minute 2 and 4. Instantly restores 100 health and 80 mana when used. Can be used to fill bottles. Starting at 6 minutes, Power Runes spawn as usual on one side.

Added +2 Attributes leveling for up to 7 times (for the 7 empty levels from 1-26), and can be leveled in any order (via clicking on the talent tree circle). They will automatically be leveled if there are no other options available.

Level 30 no longer grants all remaining talents. Instead level 27/28/29/30 will grant you the remaining level 10/15/20/25 talents

Outposts no longer give XP at the 10/20/30/etc minute mark

Outposts now provide XPM while controlled (XP = 2*Minute). No extra XP granted when controlling two outposts, similar to the existing rules.

Notes:

Compared to the previous version at 10/20/30/40 minutes, total XP given per player changed from 150/500/1050/1800 to 110/420/930/1640.

The XP is provided on the minute mark

The amount you get for each minute at the start is 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20 for minutes 1 through 10

Bounty Runes after the initial set are reduced by 10%

Bounty Runes no longer spawn in the river. The amount these runes gave is now provided automatically over time through GPM.

Bounty Runes now spawn every 3 minutes in the respective jungle area (total rune count reduced from 4 to 2)

Bounty Runes no longer disappear when new ones spawn, they now spawn alongside the previous one if it isn’t picked up

At minute 0, Bounty Runes spawn in the jungle and at the power rune locations (4 total at the start of the game)

Various cast ranges and movement speed talents/items/abilities have been replaced or toned down (these are included in-line with the item and hero sections below)

Hero kill assist gold now adjusted based on the relative NW difference between the two teams. For example, if your team is down 5,000 gold and the enemy has 50,000 total net worth, your assist gold will be worth 10% more.

Heroes now start the game with 1 TP scroll rather than 3

Heroes now gain 1 TP scroll on death

TP Scroll cost increased from 90 to 100

Heroes with 1.0 turn rate now have 0.9 turn rate

Heroes with 0.5 turn rate now have 0.6 turn rate

Turn rate effect on time to turn improved by 20%

Aghanim’s Scepter: Roshan drop now requires you to activate it to consume it (has no effect until consumed)

Aghanim’s Shard: Now drops on the second Roshan kill, and only that one (has same activation mechanics as the Scepter drop)

Increase building teleportation range from 575 to 800 (affects TP scrolls and Boots of Travel)

Outpost teleport base channel time reduced from 6 to 5 seconds

Outpost vision reduced from 700 to 500

Captains Mode initial picking phase changed from 1st-2nd-1st-2nd to 1st-2nd-2nd-1st

Hoodwink added to Captains Mode

Couriers no longer have vision when inside Roshan’s pit

Wards can now be denied from full health by any allied player if the ward is placed in a spawn camp box

Ancient neutral creeps armor increased by 1 (except for the Ancient Golems)

Neutral Items now fly towards the killing hero, rather than spawning under the dead unit

Hero ban count for matchmaking increased by 6 (still chance-based)

Buyback cost reduced from 200 + NetWorth/12 to 200 + NetWorth/13

Courier respawn time reduced from 60 + 7*Level to 60 + 6*Level

Backdoor protection damage reduction increased from 40% to 50%

Hero-to-hero item transfer range increased from 150 to 300

Tree respawn interval reduced from 5 to 3 minutes

The following abilities no longer destroy trees: Earth Splitter, Mortimer Kisses, Meteor Hammer, Macropyre.

Reduced the radius of tree destruction on the following abilities: Wild Axes, Gust, Power Cogs, Vacuum, Fire Remnant, Relocate, Tether, Blinding Light, Skewer, Doppelganger, Telekinesis, Firesnap Cookie, Spit Out, Spider Legs, Blast Off!, Toss, Snowball, Powershot, Will-O-Wisp.

For the full list of item and hero updates head to the Dota 2 blog for the full patch notes