Is Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) On Game Pass?

Gamers hoping to lose themselves in the engrossing fantasy world of Elder Scrolls Online were shown new details about the upcoming Necrom expansion during the first Xbox Developer Direct. However, gamers may be wondering if they’ll be able to try this particular title before they buy it.

Thankfully, those that are hoping to jump on the train of Elder Scrolls Online may be wondering if they’ll be able to use their Xbox Game Pass subscription to jump right into the base game, and possibly its expansions, as well. With the sheer amount of content that this game has to offer, let’s find out if players can give play this title on the service.

Is Elder Scrolls Online Available On Xbox Game Pass?

.@TESOnline world gets even bigger with Necrom on June 20



In case you missed it (or want to appreciate its greatness again) check out the full trailer here: https://t.co/X9PQDXPadI pic.twitter.com/QB3osJvHBT — Xbox (@Xbox) January 25, 2023

For those hoping to get into another Elder Scrolls adventure, Game Pass Subscribers will be happy to know that the Elder Scrolls Online is available to play on any console that they own. While this particular title may not have cross-play or cross-progression, gamers will still be able to start on their journey with Game Pass.

Unfortunately, those that have PC Game Pass will not have access to this particular title. This is a bit of a shame, seeing as the majority of all other Elder Scrolls titles are available on this platform. However, this title does seem to go on sale a lot for those hoping to jump into a PC release of it.

For those that happen to have a way to access it on a mobile device of their choosing, Elder Scrolls Online is also available via Cloud Gaming on the platform. While this may not be the preferred way to play for most gamers, those that have a solid internet connection at home or on the go, this game does translate well to Cloud streaming and gives gamers away from home a chance to keep their quest going.

Are Expansion Included In Elder Scrolls Online With Game Pass?

Gamers that are jumping into this world for the first time may be wondering if any of the countless expansions available for this title are also included alongside their Xbox Game Pass subscription. While they may be able to purchase them at a discounted rate, players will not have free access to any of the available expansions for this title.

Thankfully, the base game has hundreds of hours worth of story and gameplay, so if players find themselves enjoying what is currently available with this title, they’ll be able to purchase expansion packs at a discounted rate with their Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023