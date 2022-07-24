Can You Play Elder Scrolls Online Solo? Solo ESO Guide

The Elder Scrolls Online has influxes of new players joining the experience as with most MMORPG’s and many players will be getting used to the world and how best to level up within the game. Whether they are exploring dungeons or simply completing some quests, they will be learning along the way. Of course, when new players join the experience it is likely they may be doing so alone and many may be wondering if you can play the game by yourself. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about playing The Elder Scrolls Online solo.

Playing The Elder Scrolls Online Solo

You can indeed play through The Elder Scrolls Online solo and thanks to the fact that the game will scale with your level, it means that you can go anywhere that you’d like and still have an adequate and fair challenge. To be clear, you scale to the enemies throughout the land. This, of course, means that you will not be restricted or disadvantaged because you don’t have others to join up with in the experience right away. Even if you want to play through the entire story alone and venture the world that way, you can absolutely do that.

When playing the game solo, having a great range of health potions and other beneficial potions will be excellent to have. This will ensure that you can always recover a lot of health when you need it since you may not have a healer class character with you to be with you and assist you. Furthermore, you can still group up with other online players through matchmaking for dungeons and other activities so playing solo will always be something that you can choose to do. Over time you will likely make many friends in the experience and there are also NPC companions you can get and bring with you!

