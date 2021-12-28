The Elder Scrolls Online: White Gold Tower Dungeon Location and Rewards





The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Notably, dungeons have been a significant factor in returning player numbers, the dungeons have always been a great staple of the experience and as with any live service game, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. One of the dungeons that players have recently been obsessing over is a dungeon from the game’s past, the White Gold Tower and this guide will inform you of The Elder Scrolls Online White Gold Tower dungeon’s location and rewards.

Where to Find the White Gold Tower and How to Unlock It

The White Gold Tower dungeon is first and foremost a base game dungeon, It is a group player activity for you and your companions to venture through and it is recommended to be around level 45 for starting the dungeon.

The dungeon itself can be found in the heart of Cyrodiil within the imperial city in the large-scale PVP Alliance war area/map. Travel to the centre of Cyrodiil and you will be able to find the activity. Now that you have found the dungeon, you can travel to it and begin the dungeon.

The Elder Scrolls Online White Gold Tower Rewards

There is a lot to discover within this particular dungeon and players will likely find themselves spending around an hour completing the activity. Notably, the story of the dungeon will observe you helping Sister Terran Arminius and Cilvia Tharn to reclaim/free the White Gold Tower from the Deadric Prince Molag Bal.

In turn, there are a vast array of interesting game mechanics tied to the White Gold Tower and working together with your respective partners while completing the dungeon will be a surefire way to see great success in the dungeon. There are 6 bosses in total and there is furthermore an abundance of loot and rewards for the player to unlock.

The loot that players can unlock from the dungeons among other small items of loot is from the following styles and sets specific. These are as follows:

Spell Power Cure

Brands of Imperium

Essence Thief

Furthermore, on the veteran mode of the dungeon there is a monster set for players to earn and this is named the ‘Molag Kena’ set which has a vast array of beneficial attributes for your character to utilize and also a great appearance to behold for players. Following on from the main armor sets, there are also dyes that can be earned. Magnus Setting Red can be earned by defeating the bosses as follows; the Adjudicator, the Planar Inhibitor, the Elite Guard, and Molag Kena in the Veteran White Gold Tower.

The other dye, ‘Tainted Turquise’ can be earned by interacting with each and every ‘speaking stone’ in the White Gold Tower dungeon.

Will you be completing the White Gold Tower in The Elder Scrolls Online again this month and unlock new gear and weapons?

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Mac, and PC.