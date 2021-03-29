The Elder Scrolls Online – How to Get the Fire-Forged Maul

The Elder Scrolls Online has begun the year-long Gates of Oblivion adventure, kicking off the ongoing narrative with the Flames of Ambition DLC. Flames of Ambition packs two new dungeons that lay the foundation for the upcoming chapter, Blackwood, but it also includes new rewards.

Among the obtainable items embedded in the DLC is a flaming hot two-handed weapon of blunt force devastation. The Fire-Forged Maul weapon style can be yours by simply following this guide.

How to Get the Fire-Forged Maul

Acquiring the new Fire-Forged Maul is as easy as entering one of the two new dungeons included in the Flames of Ambition DLC. In order to access The Cauldron or Black Drake Villa dungeon players must either have an active ESO Plus subscription or purchase the standalone DLC pack from the Crown Store, the latter of which comes in two flavors costing 1,500 and 4,000 Crowns depending on the extras desired.

The Cauldron can be found in Deshaan, whereas Black Drake Villa is located in the Gold Coast. Travel to either location after accepting the dungeon’s associated quest and all that is left is to dive into the content to obtain the Fire-Forged Maul. Successful completion of either dungeon is not required.

For more information on accessing the Flames of Ambition dungeons, check out our guides for The Cauldron and Black Drake Villa.

The Elder Scrolls Online is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.