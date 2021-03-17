The Elder Scrolls Online – How to Access The Cauldron Dungeon

The Elder Scrolls Online has kicked off the Gates of Oblivion year-long saga, which means new content is now awaiting players. One of the new pieces is The Cauldron, an abandoned mine now hosting sinister cult activity.

Drathas and Lyranth, a Dremora, will accompany the player in this venture into the cursed mine. The group must take up arms against the Order of the Waking Flame and put an end to the ritual taking place.

Between the Order of the Waking Flame and the Daedric horrors lying in wait, the group certainly has their work cut of for them. Now let’s discuss how to access this four-player dungeon.

How to Access The Cauldron Dungeon

Accessing The Cauldron dungeon begins with owning the Flames of Ambition DLC. There are two ways to obtain the content. ESO Plus members will be provided access to the dungeon for as long as their subscription is active.

For more permanent ownership, the Flames of Ambition DLC game pack can be purchased outright using Crowns. The base DLC pack costs 1,500 Crowns. A Collector’s Bundle variant can be procured for 4,000 Crowns. The higher tier version comes packed with the following extras:

Falinesti’s Faithful Totem Elk mount

Clearspring Striped Fawn pet

5 Crown Experience Scrolls

Once one of the two acquisition methods have been satisfied, it’s time to accept the quest. Navigate to the Stories section within the Collections menu and select Dungeon DLC. Highlight The Cauldron option and select Accept Quest.

Now that the Into the Deep quest has been activated, it’s time to reach the dungeon. It is located in Deshaan northwest of Velothi Reverie. The dungeon can be entered by using the Dungeon Finder Tool, teleporting directly from the map, or simply walking up to the entrance.

Ready your team and head into The Cauldron to test everyone in all-new ways.

The Elder Scrolls Online Gates of Oblivion adventure is now underway on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.