The Elder Scrolls Online – How to Access the Black Drake Villa Dungeon

The Elder Scrolls Online has kicked off the Gates of Oblivion adventure, which means new content is now awaiting players. One of the new pieces is the Black Drake Villa dungeon, an abandoned mansion that once belonged to Durcorach the Black Drake.

The prior inhabitants are long gone and now replaced with monstrosities — goblins, minotaurs, and salamanders of the Ironeye Clan — in addition to the True-Sworn mercenaries. It will be up to the player and Eveli Sharp-Arrow to navigate the hostile grounds as they pursue a mysterious tome.

Now that you know what awaits beyond the mansion’s walls, let’s discuss how to access the dungeon.

How to Access the Black Drake Villa Dungeon

Accessing the Black Drake Villa dungeon begins with owning the Flames of Ambition DLC. There are two ways to obtain the content. ESO Plus members will be provided access to the dungeon for as long as their subscription is active.

For more permanent ownership, the Flames of Ambition DLC game pack can be purchased outright using Crowns. The base DLC pack costs 1,500 Crowns. A Collector’s Bundle variant can be procured for 4,000 Crowns. The higher tier version comes packed with the following extras:

Falinesti’s Faithful Totem Elk mount

Clearspring Striped Fawn pet

5 Crown Experience Scrolls

Once one of the two acquisition methods have been satisfied, it’s time to accept the quest. Navigate to the Stories section within the Collections menu and select Dungeon DLC. Highlight the Black Drake Villa option and select Accept Quest.

Now that the Burning Secrets quest has been activated, it’s time to reach the dungeon. It is located in the Gold Coast northwest of Kvatch. The dungeon can be entered by using the Dungeon Finder Tool, teleporting directly from the map, or simply walking up to the entrance.

All that is left is to take on The Elder Scrolls Online’s newest challenge!

The Elder Scrolls Online Gates of Oblivion adventure is now underway on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.