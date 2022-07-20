Friday the 13th: The Game has been a gem for many and some fans to this day still play through the experience after its release. Especially so around Halloween time as it makes the perfect complement to the month of October for joining up with friends and enjoying the chaotic and enjoyable nature of this experience. Of course, with how many platforms there are out there, usually, there can be some issues with setting up a game to play through as there may be restrictions on what platforms can play with each other. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about if Friday the 13th: The Game is cross-platform.

Is Friday the 13th: The Game Cross Platform for Players?

Unfortunately, the game is not cross-platform so you won’t be able to join up with other players who are on different platforms. Although the development team did mention before the game’s release that they hope to have cross-platform although they weren’t fully sure if it was going to be there. However, the cross-platform indeed has never made it to fruition as of the time of writing. This sort of thing can happen and it’s fully understandable the developers haven’t been able/chose not to add it to the game.

If you were looking for a game centered around horror that supports cross-platform play then Dead by Daylight could be an excellent alternative for you and there is always a ton of content updates and supports for that experience. Although you may not be taking part in direct encounters with Jason Voorhees, there are a lot of unique and known characters included within the title. Time will tell if Friday the 13th: The Game includes cross-play support someday down the line but for the time being, there isn’t any cross-platform functionality for players.

Friday the 13th: The Game is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.