When does the Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan Pack Release?

Dead by Daylight has yet another excellent crossover on the way with Attack on Titan content on the way. Another teaser of this crossover happening was posted on Twitter today and fans have been sent into a frenzy of hype and rightly so. People who enjoy Attack on Titan will also be likely to want to download Dead by Daylight just to experience this crossover when it does indeed release. Speaking of release dates, that is the biggest question on everyone’s minds about the content and this article will take you over everything we know about the Dead by Daylight and Attack on Titan crossover release.

Dead By Daylight x Attack on Titan Pack Release Date

Unfortunately as of the time of writing, no information has been released on the exact release date for the content itself. However, it is likely that it will arrive for players soon due to the build-up of hype around it by the marketing team. There are planned to be a great number of outfits that will be arriving as part of the crossover which means that there certainly will be a lot of cosmetics representing your favorites in Attack on Titan.

The image today that was shown on Twitter also showcased a glimpse of likely what will be one of the Killer outfits. Notably, although we know that outfits will be arriving as part of the crossover. There may even be extra planned content that hasn’t been revealed fully yet so it will be interesting watching more details emerge about the crossover as we get closer to a potential release date for the collection.

This article will also be updated when a release date is revealed for the content. For the time being, now would be the perfect time for you to start your journey in the game if you haven’t already! Survive to the best of your abilities with the Survivors or hunt other players instead with the Killers on offer.

Dead by Daylight is available now and playable for the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, IOS, and Android.