Supergiant Games has a history of releasing games on Xbox consoles, but is Hades coming to Xbox One? As it stands right now, Hades is only available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The game originally launched in early access in late 2018 on PC before coming to Nintendo Switch alongside the full 1.0 release. There’s no word on the game coming to other platforms, but it’s very likely that Hades will end up on Xbox One sometime in the future. Whether Supergiant waits to port the game until the release of the next-gen Xbox Series X or a new major update for the game remains to be seen, but here’s everything we know about the Xbox version of Hades.

Is Hades Coming to Xbox?

There is no official confirmation regarding an Xbox version of Hades. The game is currently only available on Nintendo Switch and PC, and developer Supergiant Games has made no indication of a potential Xbox port.

However, Supergiant has expressed interest in bringing the game to other platforms. When asked on Twitter about a potential PS4, port, they replied “Hey, we’ve launched v1.0 of Hades only on Nintendo Switch, and PC and Mac via Steam and the Epic Games Store. We’ll be considering opportunities to bring the game to additional platforms down the line. Thank you for your interest.”

While the tweet asks about PlayStation systems specifically, the response only states “additional platforms,” meaning an Xbox port is very possible. Hades has already sold a whopping one million copies since it came out in 2018, with 300,000 of those coming from the recent 1.0 launch, so it’s safe to say the game is a success and the developer will most likely want to bring the game to new platforms. In our Hades review, we said “Hades succeeds as both a narrative-driven adventure and an addicting roguelike, and that’s a pretty tough combination to pull off.” Xbox owners have a great game to look forward to.