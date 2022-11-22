Is It Possible to Refund Digital Versions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players may have times when they feel like something isn’t quite clicking with them while playing through the games and that is absolutely okay. Not every game will be enjoyed by everyone who lays their heart into it. In turn, some may be wondering if there is a way to refund the digital version of the game. While some players are busy focusing on how to check the IVs of their pokémon, others simply want the vitals of the game itself to stop. This article will take you through everything you need to know about a digital version refund possibility for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Are Digital Version Refunds Possible for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

No, unfortunately, digital versions of the game can not (based on official terms) be refunded. When you purchase a game through the Nintendo eShop they will not be refunding any game whatsoever. This even goes for a mistaken purchase or if you simply don’t like the game.

Therefore, a refund for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is quite unlikely. Based on the main information, no refund would be expected to be possible for the game.

Is There Any Other Way to Get a Digital Version Refund for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There may however be a way around the official rules of refunds for digital version games bought from the Nintendo eShop. Firstly, visit the customer support webpage for Nintendo based on the region you are in. There will be four options available to you and shown below will explain each contact method and why one may be better than the others.

Phone — We would highly recommend choosing this option for contacting Nintendo. It can be a bit more nerve-wracking since it is an actual phone call but since you will have 1-1 time with a representative there is a higher chance you may get somewhere with your query. Explain the situation fully and be genuine, civil, and kind and there may be an opportunity for you to get a refund.

With some luck, you may be able to get a refund for the digital version of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Those who are enjoying the game can instead get back to learning how to evolve Pikachu in the experience.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022