Is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been graced with an immense amount of popularity and joy associated with experiencing everything that the game has to offer. From venturing through fan-favorite places to firing blasters at everything you want to. There is something for everyone within the latest Lego game. Notably, players have been wondering if Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to be on the way for game pass and this article will seek to answer that question for those wondering about it.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Details For Xbox Game Pass

At the moment, there are unfortunately not any plans for the game to make its way to the Xbox Game Pass. However, that doesn’t mean that it will never get the chance to arrive for the pass in the near future. Given its popularity already, and the great interest for the various editions, there may be a time that it will indeed get the Xbox Game Pass inclusion.

For the time being, no comment has been made publically about the title following this path but with Xbox Game Pass’s track record, it could be a likelihood to see it arrive. For the time being, you can still purchase it through the digital store of course or physically if you prefer that and begin your journey through the latest adventure within the Lego world. There are also a number of cheat codes that you can also activate for your playthrough if you want a boost to the experience. From unlocking characters to even ships for you to have access to. Now’s the time to venture through the Star Wars realm again!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2022