Is Meet Your Maker Crossplay?

Meet Your Maker is officially out now and many are wondering if it has crossplay. Now that the closed playtest is over, everybody can experience Meet Your Maker — but can everybody play together?

Does Meet Your Maker Have Crossplay?

Meet Your Maker does not have crossplay. This post-apocalyptic first-person build-and-raid game can’t be played with players on other platforms.

However, Meet Your Maker does have cross-content which means you’ll be able to raid bases built on other platforms. Regardless of your platform, you can raid an outpost that was made on any of the platforms Meet Your Maker is available on.

You’ll be forced to build and raid bases on your own… but does Meet Your Maker have multiplayer?

Does Meet Your Maker Have Co-Op?

While Meet Your Maker doesn’t have crossplay between platforms, it does have co-op. You can play two player co-op to build and raid bases. Sadly, the game’s multiplayer only goes up to two, so our condolences to gaming friend groups of three out there.

All Meet Your Maker Platforms, Explained

If Meet Your Maker doesn’t have crossplay, then that at least means it can be played on other platforms — so what are all the platforms Meet Your Maker is available on?

Now that Meet Your Maker is officially out, you can play it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass, but it is one of the free games available on PS Plus for the month of April.

If you have another friend who has a PlayStation, you can download Meet Your Maker for free, if you have PS Plus, today! With crossplay and cross-progression possibly coming in the future, what you can do now is enjoy the game with someone that shares your same platform.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023