Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker: How to Claim Free Rewards in Both Games

Are you wondering how to claim free rewards in both games during the Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker collaborative event? To celebrate the launch of our newest title, Behaviour Interactive has created a Meet Your Maker and Dead by Daylight event where the two worlds collide to bring together unique cross-promotional content in both games, which include props and cosmetic items.

How to Claim Free Rewards During the Dead by Daylight x Meet Your Maker Event

You can claim exclusive cross-promotional rewards if you own both games. The rewards are automatically available to you, and no extra steps are needed to claim the below rewards. This means as soon as you log into each game you will be rewarded with these exclusive rewards.

Meet Your Maker Rewards

You will be rewarded with the Dead by Daylight deco pack in Meet Your Maker. These rewards will let you bring the Entity into the wasteland through props and decals.

The Dead by Daylight deco pack features:

2 Building blocks inspired by the Macmillan Estate Realm

1 Animated Generator Prop

1 Pallet Prop

1 Basement Light Prop

An assortment of decals, including Scratch marks, Blood Trails, Bunny Feng, Nea’s Graffiti, and more.

Dead by Daylight Rewards

You will be rewarded with the Meet Your Maker collection in Dead by Daylight. These rewards allow you to bring an apocalyptic style to survivors and killers through unique cosmetic items.

The Meet Your Maker collection features:

Meg Thomas – Pentekath’s Suit (Very Rare): A highly developed technological suit with unknown components from her favorite game.

A highly developed technological suit with unknown components from her favorite game. The Huntress – Toothed Axe (Very Rare): An axe with a serrated blade for maximum damage.

An axe with a serrated blade for maximum damage. The Trapper – Crunching Blade (Very Rare): A weapon made from unfamiliar scrap that inflicts severe flesh injuries.

A weapon made from unfamiliar scrap that inflicts severe flesh injuries. The Wraith – Biomechanical Spine (Very Rare): This bizarre sub-clone results from an unknown technology combined with organic material.

The only requirement for you to unlock these free rewards is that you must own both games on the same platform to qualify.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023