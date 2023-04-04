Meet Your Maker Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Image: Behaviour Interactive

Meet Your Maker is a new FPS from the creators of Dead by Daylight that does have multiplayer. Though, if you’re just launching into the game, you might be wondering how to play multiplayer in Meet Your Maker. Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer for you.

Does Meet Your Maker Have Co-Op?

Meet Your Maker does have co-op multiplayer. In fact, the only multiplayer in Meet Your Maker is two player building or raiding. Sadly, you can’t play Meet Your Maker with any more than up to two players that are on the same platform since the news on crossplay isn’t great.

How to Play Multiplayer in Meet Your Maker

In order to play multiplayer in Meet Your Maker, you need to complete the mandatory introduction. Right when you launch into the game for the first time, you’ll be introduced to the world and the main hub.

After following the instructions, you’ll launch into your first raid. After completing it, you’ll launch into another raid. In both of these raids, you’ll get introduced to how to play Meet Your Maker.

After you’ve completed both intro raids, you’ll come back to the hub and now, you’ll be able to invite friends. In the top right corner of the screen, you’ll see the button prompt to invite friends. On PlayStation and Xbox, it is R3.

After clicking R3, your friends list will pop up. Select the friend you want to invite and send the invite. Once they accept it, you two can play raids together or build your own Outpost that online players can try out.

That is everything you need to know about playing multiplayer in Meet Your Maker. Hopefully, you enjoy raiding and collecting materials and then base building with the materials you gather solo or with a friend.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023