Is Octopath Traveler 2 a Direct Sequel to 1?

Octopath Traveler 2 is a game that may catch the eye of many as they traverse through their preferred storefront — it is no surprise that some wonder if it is a sequel. Whenever starting a new game in an existing franchise, it is important you know if you should have played through a previous title first. This article will explain to you if Octopath Traveler 2 is a sequel to the first Octopath.

Is Octopath Traveler 2 a Direct Sequel to Octopath Traveler 1?

Octopath Traveler 2 is not a sequel to Octopath Traveler 1. The title is not related to the first game directly in any way whatsoever. This means that you can freely play through the second game and understand the plot even if you haven’t played the first. With fresh new characters, a new world, and plenty of exciting features: you will have a lot to experience.

Although there are no direct plot structures tied to the first Octopath, you will still feel at home with the mechanics. At the end of the day, the game is still “Octopath” and that means plenty of similarities with the first installment. Having some pre-existing knowledge of the series won’t harm your enjoyment at any rate.

Are There Octopath Traveler 1 Easter Eggs Hidden in 2?

There are indeed a few thought-to-be references and easter eggs linking to Octopath Traveler 1. One Reddit user thought that there was a nod to Agnea from the first Octopath. She was one of the main protagonists of the title. Some players also noticed that were also pictures of all of the main playable characters very close to Merry Hills.

Easter Eggs are a great way for developers to showcase their admiration for another game or series. Having Octopath Traveler Easter Eggs included is excellent for fans. You will still feel like you belong in the world of Octopath when you take the adventure into the second game.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023