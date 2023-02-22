Is Octopath Traveler 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Image: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 has plenty of people wondering if it is on the Xbox platform and there have been many questions surrounding this fact. While some have been more focused on the actual release date of the game, others are still trying to work out the platforms. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if Octopath Traveler 2 is on Xbox Game Pass.

Does Xbox Game Pass Have Octopath Traveler 2?

Xbox Game Pass will not have Octopath Traveler 2 and the game is not currently on the Xbox platform. This means that if you are wanting to play through Octopath Traveler 2 you will have to experience it on either PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or PC. There is still quite a number of platforms to choose from so you won’t be stuck for options if you have access to a few.

For those who prefer to play on Xbox in some form, you could use a controller on your PC to give you a closer feeling of the real thing. For those who are really hoping that the game eventually makes its way to Xbox, there is no guarantee that it will.

Does Choice of Platform Matter for Octopath Traveler 2?

The overall choice of Platform won’t matter too much for Octopath Traveler 2. It all mainly boils down to what you most want to play the game on — for example, if you want to play on the go then the Nintendo Switch will be your best bet. However, if you’re just looking for a cozy home console experience without having to look at the cable management behind your PC, then PlayStation would be great.

The Octopath Traveler 2 Demo will let you get a taste of the game on a certain platform without having to splurge the cash on it beforehand. This will be a nice way to indicate if your chosen platform is the correct one for you.

