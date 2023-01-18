Is PlayStation Network Servers Down? How to Check PSN Server Status

PlayStation Network is used by an abundance of people every single day, so when there are server issues, it can cause major problems and confusion across the board. Within the last few minutes, there has been a lot of reporting that there are server issues with PlayStation Network and also, more specifically, PlayStation Plus. I personally couldn’t even view my PlayStation Plus subscription a few moments ago, which means there are absolutely issues happening with the network at the moment. This article will explain how you can check the server status to see if the PlayStation Network is indeed down.

How to Check if the PlayStation Network Servers are Down

At the moment, it appears as though PlayStation Network is down, it is likely that the team at PlayStation is currently investigating why the outage is happening. The official status is still showing that all services are up and running, but this is likely to change. It is unknown if it is tied to specific regions, I am writing from the UK, where it is absolutely down as of the time of writing. Further, on Twitter, people have also been reporting problems along with reporting the issues on the main status detector sites.

How to Check PSN Server Status

If you are wanting to keep up to date with all of the status updates on the servers as they happen, then you will need to check the official PSN server status. You will be able to find this information through the official PlayStation website. The PlayStation Network service status will tell you if the following services are working correctly or not:

Account Management

Gaming and Social

PlayStation Video

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Direct

The current status that everything is up and running will probably change soon. It should be noted that, overall, these outages are generally fixed quickly, so you will be enjoying whatever you were doing with the network again in no time! Whether you are needing hints with Stray trophies today or anything else you can do with PlayStation Plus, you shouldn’t have to wait too long.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023