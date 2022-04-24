New PlayStation Plus Release Date: Pricing,Tiers, Game Lineup, and More Details

PlayStation Plus is going to be getting a major overhaul in June and fans are excited to get everything that the new tiers will offer them. PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will be combined together for a tier with the base tier named PlayStation Plus Essential giving all of the features that you are used to at the moment with PlayStation Plus. Within this week, the official blog post was updated with details on the release dates of the new PlayStation Plus.

Many people were no doubt excited to receive this information as they now have a definite time that they know they can plan ahead for the new launch of the tiers for PlayStation Plus. The two extra tiers are PlayStation Plus Extra and this is said to have about 400 PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 games to download and enjoy when you have the tier. Furthermore, PlayStation Plus Premium will allow players to stream certain chosen games as is per usual with PlayStation Now and even games from PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PSP. The Prices for each tier per year are:

PlayStation Plus Essential — $59.99 per year, £49.99 per year

— $59.99 per year, £49.99 per year PlayStation Plus Extra — $99.99 per year, £83.99 per year

— $99.99 per year, £83.99 per year PlayStation Plus Premium — &119.99 per year, £99.99 per year

The release date for the service in a range of regions has also now been revealed for the new subscription service structure. However, these are targets so they may differ slightly at the time. For the US, Sony is targeting a June 13th release, Europe for June the 22nd, June the 1st for Japan, and other parts of Asia for May the 23rd. Furthermore, with the new services, cloud (PlayStation Now) streaming is being “expanded” to more regions. These regions are: “Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia” which will all be getting the cloud streaming features that Sony already offers to many other places.

Some of the games that the service is planning to launch with in regards to PlayStation Now along with all of the other games that will be available are Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, God of War, and also Mortal Kombat 11. There are certainly a lot of games that you will be able to sink your time into when the service launches!

The Sony PlayStation Plus tiers are set to launch on June the 13th for the US and June the 22nd for Europe.