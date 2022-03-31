All-New PlayStation Plus Has 6 Huge Launch Games Confirmed

Major titles for the new PlayStation Plus launch!

March 31st, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

New-PlayStation-Plus-Games

Sony has revealed its latest plans for the PlayStation Plus service. There are going to be three distinct tiers for the subscription and a few of these will unlock benefits for you on top of the base PlayStation Plus subscription. However, there are also massive titles that will be available on the new PS Now framework from day one of the services going live within June. The new PlayStation Plus games will certainly offer something for everyone and there are a few that haven’t been seen on PS Now before so that is an excellent piece of information to know.

The main tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential which is basically what we have at the moment. There will be the two monthly games, discounts, online multiplayer, and everything else that is currently with the PlayStation Plus available at the moment. Then there is ‘PlayStation Plus Extra’ which has a library of around 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download for ‘free’. PlayStation Plus Premium on the other side has everything from the other two tiers except you will be able to stream the games and also experience games from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and even PSP through the service. Following this, it has been said that ‘Time-Limited’ game trials will be available for certain games before purchasing them.

Within the official PlayStation blog post, there were details provided on all of the launch games being made available on PS Now and these were Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, Returnal, God of War, and Mortal Kombat 11. With a line-up like that, the price of the higher than base tiers definitely seems worth it! With the latest Returnal update just released recently, there will be a vast amount of content to experience within that game in particular along with the others.

With the exponential number of people who already subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service, these changes may see an even bigger influx of people subscribing to the various tiers. There is of course variance in the prices with the most expensive tier situated at £99.99 a year for UK and $119.99 for the US. There is a lot to think about before choosing any tiers so research such as this will be vital to making a great decision about what you want to have in terms of the tiers.

The Sony PlayStation Plus tiers are set to launch within June for PlayStation platforms.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus tiered service
Xbox Reminds Everyone That All-New PlayStation Plus is Missing One Killer Feature That Game Pass Has
PlayStation Plus cover image
New PlayStation Plus Launches June 2022, Offers 3 Subscription Tiers
PlayStation Plus cover image
PlayStation Plus Nearing 50 Million Subscriber Milestone
PlayStation Plus September 2021 Games Announced
Trending on AOTF
Elden Ring Best Katana
Elden Ring Katana Tier List: Best Katanas in the Game, Ranked
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Review
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Review
GTA Official Screenshot
Nobody Wants GTA+ Subscription According to Fan Poll
Screenshot of featured character Ayato for Genshin Impact 2.6
Genshin Impact 2.6 Patch Notes: Ayato Banner, The Chasm, and More Details