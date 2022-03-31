All-New PlayStation Plus Has 6 Huge Launch Games Confirmed

Sony has revealed its latest plans for the PlayStation Plus service. There are going to be three distinct tiers for the subscription and a few of these will unlock benefits for you on top of the base PlayStation Plus subscription. However, there are also massive titles that will be available on the new PS Now framework from day one of the services going live within June. The new PlayStation Plus games will certainly offer something for everyone and there are a few that haven’t been seen on PS Now before so that is an excellent piece of information to know.

The main tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential which is basically what we have at the moment. There will be the two monthly games, discounts, online multiplayer, and everything else that is currently with the PlayStation Plus available at the moment. Then there is ‘PlayStation Plus Extra’ which has a library of around 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download for ‘free’. PlayStation Plus Premium on the other side has everything from the other two tiers except you will be able to stream the games and also experience games from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and even PSP through the service. Following this, it has been said that ‘Time-Limited’ game trials will be available for certain games before purchasing them.

Within the official PlayStation blog post, there were details provided on all of the launch games being made available on PS Now and these were Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, Returnal, God of War, and Mortal Kombat 11. With a line-up like that, the price of the higher than base tiers definitely seems worth it! With the latest Returnal update just released recently, there will be a vast amount of content to experience within that game in particular along with the others.

With the exponential number of people who already subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service, these changes may see an even bigger influx of people subscribing to the various tiers. There is of course variance in the prices with the most expensive tier situated at £99.99 a year for UK and $119.99 for the US. There is a lot to think about before choosing any tiers so research such as this will be vital to making a great decision about what you want to have in terms of the tiers.

The Sony PlayStation Plus tiers are set to launch within June for PlayStation platforms.