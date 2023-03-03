Image: Facepunch Studios

Rust has been around since 2013, and thousands of players are still playing on their servers. Crafting, gathering, and fighting against other players. The survival game has gathered a large following over the years, but many players are asking this question. Is Rust Cross Platform? If you are also wondering the same thing, stick around and learn if the game has it.

Is Rust Cross Platform?

Yes, Rust is cross-platform, but maybe not in the way you would like. Rust is available on PC, Xbox, and PS consoles, but not all users can interact with each other seamlessly. Rust Console Edition is cross-platform, meaning PS and Xbox players can play with each other, but PC players can not do the same.

Even though the game has been around for a long time, it has managed to stay in the top ten games with the most concurrent players on Steam. The Rust community is more than committed to the game, and with every update, the game keeps getting better.

Many players returned to the game a couple of days ago, and some players assumed it was because of a new update that added new items and bug fixes to Rust.

According to a recent developer blog released on the official Rust website, the developers have added new craftable items into the game, mixing up the game’s meta and the kind of plays players can make while confronting enemy teams.

Players now have access to Drones, RF-detonated C4, and a new CCTV camera, besides turrets can be controlled by players when using a computer station. All this and more was featured in this developer blog, so if any Rust fan is interested, they can look into all the changes and bug fixes added with this update.

Rust fans should hurry up and learn how to use all the new items and changes added to the game. Drones and RF-detonated C4 could be the thing competitive players need to make their raids even better. Rust is a competitive game for most players, so additions like this can be crucial to some to get an edge against new players who have not learned about these new items.

