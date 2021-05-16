Cloth is one of the most important resources in Rust, but it’s also one of the hardest to find. It’s not exactly a rare resource, but because it’s used in so many crafting recipes, it can be hard to find any that hasn’t been harvested by players, especially if you’re playing on a highly populated server. Cloth can be obtained in a few different ways, and you’ll need to stock up on it to create tools, clothes, and other items that can aid in your survival. Here’s how to get cloth in Rust.

How to Get Cloth in Rust

Cloth can be harvested from Hemp Fibers, which are small green plants that grow in grassy areas. To get Cloth from these plants, simply walk up to them and press the button to harvest them. Each plant gives you 10 Cloth as well as a Hemp Seed, which can be used to start your very own Hemp farm. Farming takes time and resources, however, so your best bet for finding Cloth in the early stages of the game is just to search for Hemp Fiber plants.

Hemp Fibers can be commonly found in grassy areas. They tend to appear in wide-open plains, but they can also appear in forested areas as well. If you’re having trouble finding some, then try to avoid looking near bases and populated areas. Hemp Fibers can only be harvested once before they disappear, so other groups may have already cleared out an area’s Hemp supply if you’re looking near a big base. The plants tend to grow quickly though, so a Hemp shortage is never permanent.

If you’re feeling more daring, then Cloth can also be harvested from hunted animals. Different animals give different amounts of Cloth, and different tools will yield different amounts of materials from a single animal. Using a Bone Knife will get you the most parts from animals you kill. If you have a Bone Knife, you can get the following amounts of Cloth from animals.

Chicken: 6 cloth

Boar: 10 cloth

Scientist: 20 cloth

Stag: 25 cloth

Horse: 25 cloth

Wolf: 30 cloth

Bear: 50 cloth

Hunting animals is not the most effective method of gathering Cloth, but it doesn’t hurt to kill a creature if you see it out in the wild while searching for Hemp Plants or other resources. Hunting is not advised until you have a Bow or some sort of weapon to defend yourself, especially if you’re going after a Bear or Wolf. Rust is full of threats, and animals are no exception. There are a few other ways to get Cloth in Rust, like using Recyclers or setting up a Hemp farm, but these are the best strategies for finding the material early in the game.

Rust is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.