Is Ship of Fools Single Player? Co-Op Explained

Ship of Fools is advertised as a “seafaring cooperative roguelite.” But, did you know that you can play Ship of Fools single player? In order to have maximum fun in Ship of Fools, it is recommended to play multiplayer, but it isn’t required. Here is how to play single player in Ship of Fools.

How to Play Ship of Fools Single Player

To reiterate, Ship of Fools is playable solo. You don’t need a companion to enjoy everything Ship of Fools has to offer. If you decide to brave the Aquapolypse alone, you’ll have an automated Sentry Cannon. You’ll need to reload it and manually move it if necessary, but it will shoot enemies on its own with precision and reliability.

How to Play Ship of Fools Online Co-Op

Though you can play Ship of Fools by yourself, the game really sings when you are playing with a friend. Luckily, you can play Ship of Fools online on any platform.

If you are on PC, you can play Ship of Fools online via Steam’s Remote Play Together. That means that only one person needs to buy the game. Once the person who has the game boots it up, all they need to do is right-click the game in their library, click Remote Play Together, and choose a friend. Once the friend accepts, they can both play Ship of Fools online with no problems.

How to Play Ship of Fools Couch Co-Op

Last but not least, you can play couch co-op in Ship of Fools. That means that two people can play Ship of Fools locally on the same console and screen.

To do this, simply start the game and have both players press start. Choose your Fool and your good to go! It’s great seeing games still support couch co-op because it is one of the funnest ways to experience video games.

And those are all of the ways you can enjoy Ship of Fools. Remember, the game comes out on November 22, 2022 on basically every console. Grab your copy and fight back the Aquapocolypse alone or with a buddy.

Ship of Fools will be available November 22, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022